Broncos Free Agency: Top-10 OTs to Bolster Depth
It seems like offensive tackle has been a concern for the Denver Broncos for nearly a decade. For years, the Broncos had a lot of misfortune at right tackle and weren't always settled at swing tackle.
That has changed because Garett Bolles has played at a high level the past two seasons, Mike McGlinchey showed improvement from his first season with the Broncos in Year 2, and Alex Palczewski has proven to be a reliable swing tackle.
With that said, the Broncos might still look at adding a veteran offensive tackle to compete for a spot on the depth chart. While the Broncos seem to like Frank Crum, he needed a lot of development. Also, Matt Peart will be an unrestricted free agent.
What does the 2025 free-agent crop look like? Let's examine the top 10 free agents at the offensive tackle position.
- Ronnie Stanley
- Cam Robinson
- Alaric Jackson
- Dan Moore Jr.
- Morgan Moses
- Jedrick Wills
- Kelvin Beachum
- Kendall Lamm
- Dillon Radunz
- Mekhi Becton
You'll notice that the bulk of these players are likely to be looking for starting jobs. In the case of Mekhi Becton, he moved to guard when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. However, it's possible a team could sign him and try him at tackle again.
But among the players I've listed, don't count on the Broncos signing any of them. The Broncos don't need a starter — they simply need a veteran who can compete for a job and push younger players they are developing.
One thing to note about offensive tackle, though, is that the free-agent field is pretty good. That means teams could be prepared to spend more money here than at other positions.
And that could mean prices for running backs, tight ends and even wide receivers don't come in as high as some might think. That, in turn, would help the Broncos because they stand a better chance of finding value.
Even though offensive tackle isn't a high priority for the Broncos, it's still good to know the free-agent field and how it could impact the team's overall approach.
