Broncos Sign 5 Offensive Players, Including Former Starting WR

Among the bunch is ex-Eagles starting WR Travis Fulgham.

The Denver Broncos signed seven players — including five offensive players — to reserve/future contracts after Sunday's regular-season finale, the team announced.

Those who put pen to paper were running back Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, guard Zack Johnson, defensive end Marquiss Spencer, and linebacker Barrington Wade.

The signings will count against the 2022 offseason 90-man roster.

Fulgham is arguably the most recognizable name among the group. The former Eagles starting receiver, who joined the practice squad in December, appeared in one game for the Broncos, logging seven snaps amid its Week 18 loss to Kansas City.

Spencer was a seventh-round pick selected by Denver in last year's NFL draft. The Mississippi State product spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the taxi squad. His lone action came in Week 17 when he notched one combined tackle against the Chargers.

Crockett, a 2021 undrafted free agent, played in 12 games for the Broncos, taking three carries for seven yards. He contributed 182 snaps on special teams.

Wade, claimed off waivers from Baltimore last August, was called into duty after the injury bug decimated Denver's inside linebacker corps. The 23-year-old, however, failed to see a single defensive rep despite being active for four games.

Beyer, Himmelman, and Johnson also did not register any snaps on the active roster.

