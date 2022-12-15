Hackett 'Of Course' Disappointed Losing Netane Muti to Vegas

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted to surprise and disappointment over Netane Muti's sudden departure to Sin City.

Muti was plucked off the practice squad Tuesday by the rival Las Vegas Raiders, much to the chagrin of those who felt the third-year offensive guard earned protection on Denver's active roster.

“Yes, of course," Hackett said Wednesday. "He was a guy that was on this team, and he’s been here throughout the whole year. Any time you lose a guy, you’re upset about it, but I wish him well.”

While players are fair game to be signed from the practice team, the scuttlebutt is Muti willingly defected to the 5-8 Raiders — even as the 3-10 Broncos tried changing his mind.

"The Broncos were alerted that that had happened. The Broncos tried to sign Muti to the 53 of the Broncos. Muti CHOSE the Raiders," 104.3 The Fan's Andrew Mason relayed Wednesday, citing former Broncos lineman-turned-radio host Orlando Franklin.

A 2020 sixth-round pick with four career starts, Muti saw his first action of the season in last week's loss to Kansas City, replacing injured left guard Dalton Risner. The Fresno State product logged 28 snaps in a rotation with Luke Wattenberg (27 snaps) and Quinn Bailey (18). Muti did not allow a sack nor hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Risner, who's battling a shoulder ailment and limited in practice, is tentatively expected to start Sunday's home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

