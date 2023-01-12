What do the Denver Broncos' six head-coaching candidates bring to the table?

The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy.

That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.

That could include paying big money to the coach the Broncos want for the job. Let's examine Denver's list of targets and weigh each candidate's pros and cons.

Jim Harbaugh | Michigan HC Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Harbaugh is one of the most sought after coaches this cycle and will probably command a large contract. He is the exact opposite of the one-and-done Nathaniel Hackett and has a history of turning around struggling teams. Harbaugh could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Broncos. Pros Experienced head coach

Proven success in both college and NFL

Turned around Niners, Stanford, and Michigan

Went to a Super Bowl & two NFC Championship games in four seasons

Has a 'no nonsense' coaching style

Got the most out of QBsAlex Smith & Colin Kaepernick

Can be trusted to build a good coaching staff

Will most likely keep Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator (unless hired elsewhere)

Did not have a losing season in the NFL

.695 winning percentage in NFL

Would be a significant change from Hackett’s style

Solid offensive mind Cons Can be hard to work with

Has not won a championship in either college or the NFL

Wants full control What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Sean Payton | Ex-New Orleans HC Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Payton has a proven track record of both winning in the NFL and helping his quarterback to elite status. Both are needed in the Mile High City. If the Broncos ownership group can look past the marks on Payton's character and relinquish the draft capital needed to acquire his rights via trade from New Orleans, he has what it takes to make the franchise a winner. Pros Experienced head coach

Proven success in the NFL

Won a Super Bowl

Turned Drew Brees into a Hall of Fame QB

Can build a solid coaching staff

A significant change from Hackett’s style

Solid offensive mind Cons Draft picks will be needed to acquire his services

The Bountygate scandal

Jumped ship when Saints’ salary cap & QB instability became issues

Wants full control

Only got to one Super Bowl with a future Hall of Fame QB

May not keep Evero as DC Dan Quinn | Dallas Cowboys DC Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Quinn has previous NFL head-coaching experience and was not a complete failure in his first stint as some retreads have been. The question on everyone’s mind is, did his time coaching the Atlanta Falcons provide enough for him to grow and provide solutions to the mistakes from his prior stint? Pros Experienced head coach

Coached in three Super Bowls (one as HC of Falcons, two as DC for Seahawks)

Connects with players

Well-liked by people who have worked with him

Good defensive coordinator

Turned around Cowboys' defense Cons His Falcons had the propensity to choke with the biggest Super Bowl collapse of all time

Churned through defensive coordinators with Falcons

Struggled to evaluate & hire OCs post-Shanahan even though he had Matt LaFleur as an option on the staff

Difficulty delegating DC duties Ejiro Evero | Denver Broncos DC Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports If anyone on the current Broncos staff deserves a shot at the head-coaching position, it is Evero. He lacks experience, but he is a hot prospect for head coach openings and will eventually land that gig. Denver's ownership group likes Evero, as evidenced by his garnering an interview for the job, but not having any head-coaching experience may be the deciding factor after the Hackett experience. Pros Well-liked by players

Broncos defense was a top-10 unit in the NFL

Connects with players

Has a knack for putting players in the right position to succeed

Kept the defense playing well, even with all the injuries & Bradley Chubb trade Cons No head-coaching experience

Inexperience assembling a staff

Only a single season as a defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans | San Francisco 49ers DC Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Another hot candidate in this hiring cycle, Ryans will likely land a job this offseason. His success as a defensive coordinator in only two seasons cannot be denied, but again, the Broncos may want a coach with more experience. Ryans has only worked for one coach, one organization, and has no head-coaching experience. Pros An experienced coordinator

Coached the Niners' defense to the top unit in the NFL in 2022

Connects with players

Former Pro Bowl linebacker

Learned under Kyle Shanahan Cons No head-coaching experience

Inexperience assembling a staff Raheem Morris | Los Angeles Rams DC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The story for Morris may be that he just got his first head-coaching gig too soon. He failed in his first stint in Tampa Bay, and as an interim coach, but that experience may have taught him what he needs in his second go-around. Like Quinn, that is the question that must be answered, but it may be harder to answer for Morris. He is probably the longest shot of all the candidates to land the Broncos' job. Pros An experienced head coach

Has experience coaching offense and defense

Connects with players

A good defensive coordinator

Would most likely keep Evero as DC

Learned under Sean McVay and Mike Shanahan Cons .356 record as a head coach

Struggled with hiring the right DC in past stint as head coach Jim Caldwell | Ex-Indianapolis & Detroit HC Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It's a bit of a surprise that the Broncos are interested in Caldwell, but he is an experienced head coach who had success turning around the Detroit Lions. If hired, it would be his third stint as a head coach.



Pros

An experienced head coach

Coached the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV & won a World Championship as OC

Turned around the Lions franchise in a single season

.554 record as a head coach

Well-liked by players

Very good with quarterbacks

Cons

Did not win Super Bowl as HC with Peyton Manning at QB

Could not find ultimate success at the helm of two franchises

Did not win a playoff game as Lions HC & only two with the Colts

