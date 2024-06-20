Broncos Hire Ex-Stanford HC David Shaw as Senior Exec
Over a calendar year later, David Shaw finally got the job with the Denver Broncos. Albeit in an entirely different capacity.
The Broncos hired the former longtime Stanford head coach as senior personnel executive, the team announced — and Shaw himself confirmed — on Thursday.
"I’m very excited to be back in the NFL, but really to be back with some great people and that’s what I was looking for," he told Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. "I was looking to join a franchise with people that I knew, people that I trusted. This seemed like a perfect situation."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Among Shaw's trusted confidants is Broncos head coach Sean Payton; the two go back to 1997 when they worked together on the Philadelphia Eagles staff. They're now reunited nearly two decades later after the former interviewed for the gig that went to the latter in January 2023.
“He and I shared an office, so we sat next to each other every single day,’’ Shaw said to Tomasson. “I just remember how smart he was, how dedicated he was, how hard he worked and how the players responded to him. That was my first opportunity to be around him and those things have never changed.”
Following several NFL assistant coaching roles, Shaw took his talents to the collegiate landscape. He was the Cardinal's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2007-2010) before being promoted to head coach — a title held through 2022 during which he accumulated a 96-54 record, five bowl game victories, and four PAC-12 Coach of the Year honors.
Per the Broncos' press release: "Stanford produced 42 NFL Draft picks and six first-round selections under Shaw, including three Pac-12 Offensive Players of the Year. ... The Cardinal had at least four players selected in seven different drafts while Shaw was head coach, and six players were drafted in both 2014 and 2015."
Shaw, 51, will be stationed alongside general manager George Paton in Denver's front office, helping evaluate college and professional talent. He's expected to join the club for the beginning of training camp in July.
“I think they’ve got a really exciting young team, retooled from last year and they did a great job in the draft, and I’m looking forward to watching it first hand,’’ Shaw told Tomasson.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!