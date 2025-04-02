History of Broncos Picking at No. 20 in the Draft Includes HoFer & All-Pro
The Denver Broncos have the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Of course, things could change if there's a trade up or down the board, but for now, that's the spot where the Broncos will make their first-round draft selection.
It won't be the first time the Broncos have drafted a player 20th overall. There are four instances since the NFL merger in 1971 in which the Broncos had the 20th overall pick in the first round.
Let's look at those four players the Broncos have selected with that pick. There are a couple of names you will recognize and one is among the greatest players to ever suit up for the Broncos.
2019: Noah Fant | TE
In our first instance of the Broncos drafting with the 20th overall pick, it was not the pick they originally had. They traded down with the Pittsburgh Steelers from No. 20 overall. In doing so, they picked up additional draft capital, then would select Fant with the 20th pick.
Fant wasn't an elite player but he was a good one. He caught 170 passes on 249 targets for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns. He provided stability at the tight end position, though the offense struggled for multiple reasons.
The Broncos traded Fant in 2022 as part of the package to acquire Russell Wilson — a trade that backfired. Fant has remained a good tight end, though not a top one. But while not an impact player, one might wonder how Fant would have fared in Sean Payton's offense.
2017: Garett Bolles | OT
The Broncos entered the draft with the No. 20 overall pick in 2017 and they came away with a great player — though it wasn't evident at first.
Bolles earned the starting left tackle job as a rookie, and while he excelled as a run blocker, he struggled with pass protection and holding penalties. However, he turned things around by 2020 and earned second-team AP All-Pro honors.
Bolles was rewarded with an extension and has remained a quality starter since that time. He missed 12 games in 2022 with a broken leg but came back to start all 34 games in the next two seasons and earn another extension. At the rate he's going, Bolles will be an easy choice for the Broncos' Ring of Fame.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
2003: George Foster | OT
We have to go back to the Mike Shanahan era for the next instance in which the Broncos picked 20th overall. They took an offensive tackle as well, taking Foster, who played for the University of Georgia.
Foster played just one game as a rookie, then was the starting right tackle for the next three seasons, aside from three games in 2006. While he wasn't a bad player, the Broncos weren't convinced he was the long-term guy.
The Broncos traded Foster to the Detroit Lions, acquiring cornerback Dre Bly in the process. Foster made just 12 starts in his two seasons with the Lions, who released him in 2009.
1989: Steve Atwater | S
Now, here's a pick that paid dividends. Dan Reeves was the head coach when the Broncos selected Atwater in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft.
Atwater made an immediate impact, finishing second in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year and becoming known for his fierce hitting style. He then went on to receive eight Pro Bowl nominations, two AP All-Pro first-team selections and one second-team selection.
Atwater played 11 seasons, 10 with the Broncos and one with the New York Jets. He was then elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There's no doubt that the Broncos hit it big when they selected Atwater.
The Takeaway
While Foster didn't pan out, and Fant might fall under "what might have been," the selections of Atwater and Bolles show it's possible to get a quality player with the 20th overall pick.
In Bolles' case, it took time for him to reach his full potential, whereas Atwater didn't take long at all. Either way, though, the pick paid off for the Broncos in the long run.
Recommended Articles
And given that George Paton has been good with drafting for the most part since taking over as general manager, I wouldn't bet against the Broncos finding another quality player with the 20th overall pick this year.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!