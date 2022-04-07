Report: Broncos Meet With Former National Champion QB

Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Visit with Former Lacrosse Star, D2 Champion QB Jared Bernhardt

Bernhardt will play WR/KR at the next level.

The Denver Broncos conducted one of the more unorthodox pre-draft visits in recent memory, meeting Wednesday with former Maryland lacrosse star and Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

A fascinating prospect, Bernhardt is the Terrapins' all-time leader in career points and goals and holds the NCAA tournament record for goals and points in a single postseason. He captured the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given to the nation's top male lacrosse player.

Bernhardt, awarded an extra year of college eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, then transferred to Ferris State, a Division II program based in Michigan. An ex-high school QB, he returned under center last season to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and D2 national title. Bernhardt completed 87-of-123 passes (70.7%) for 1,322 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 1,273 yards and 23 TDs on the ground.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, the Florida native is auditioning for NFL teams as a wide receiver/kick returner.

Bernhardt is the second QB-hybrid prospect the Broncos have interviewed prior to the 2022 draft. On Sunday, it was reported the team "talked extensively" with Miami passer D'Eriq King, who worked at slot receiver during his March 30 Pro Day.

If acquired, likely after going undrafted, Bernhardt would join an ultra-crowded WR room — led by Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton — while trying to carve out a role on special teams.

