Broncos Unveil Jersey Numbers for 2021 Draft Class & Veteran Changes

There will be some new jersey numbers for Broncos fans to memorize and purchase.

The Denver Broncos are coming off a roster-building period with a fresh infusion of new blood. From older, proven veterans to 10 young rookie draft picks, as well as nearly a dozen college free-agent signings, the Broncos have flooded the roster with talent.

The NFL's recent rule change relative to single-digit jersey numbers (they're no longer earmarked for quarterbacks and specialists only), the on-field product will look a little bit different in 2021. Defensive backs are no longer limited to numbers in the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Some wideouts and cornerbacks will be sporting a single-digit jersey, resembling more of the college football feel than NFL tradition. But it's probably for the best. The NFL needs to evolve and adapt to the times.

On Monday, the Broncos announced the new jersey numbers for every player acquired in 2021. Starting with the 2021 draft class, here's your first look.

Draft Class

Pat Surtain II | CB : No. 2

: No. 2 Javonte Williams | RB : No. 33

: No. 33 Quinn Meinerz | OL : No. 77

: No. 77 Baron Browning | LB : No. 56

: No. 56 Caden Sterns | S : No. 30

: No. 30 Jamar Johnson | S : No. 41

: No. 41 Seth Williams | WR : No. 19

: No. 19 Kary Vincent Jr. | CB : No. 35

: No. 35 Jonathon Cooper | OLB : No. 53

: No. 53 Marquiss Spencer | DL: No. 51

Veteran Additions (Free Agency & Trades)

Teddy Bridgewater | QB : No. 5

: No. 5 Ronald Darby | CB : No. 21

: No. 21 Kyle Fuller | CB : No. 23

: No. 23 Mike Boone | RB : No. 26

: No. 26 Natrez Patrick | LB : No. 57

: No. 57 Eric Saubert | TE : No. 82

: No. 82 Isaiah Mack | DT : No. 97

: No. 97 Shamar Stephen | DL: No. 99

Veteran Number Changes

KJ Hamler | WR : No. 1 (formerly 13)

: No. 1 (formerly 13) Kendall Hinton | WR : No. 9 (formerly 2)

: No. 9 (formerly 2) Michael Ojemudia | CB : No. 13 (formerly 23)

: No. 13 (formerly 23) Nate Hairston | CB: No. 27 (formerly 49)

