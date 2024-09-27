Broncos-Jets Final Injury Report: LB C.J. Mosley Doubtful, Two Ruled Out
The Denver Broncos have suffered some significant personnel losses over the past few weeks. After the Broncos' elating win in Tampa, linebacker Alex Singleton was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
Losing the tackling machine came on the heels of two other starters going to injured reserve — outside linebacker Baron Browning and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. But in both cases, they'll be able to return this season. Singleton won't.
With the New York Jets next up, let's see how each team is looking health-wise. Both the Broncos and Jets have unveiled their final Week 4 injury report.
Broncos
Out
- JL Skinner | S | Ankle
Full Go
- Nate Adkins | TE | Shoulder
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Achilles
Analysis: Beyond the Singleton dagger, the Broncos are pretty healthy. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?
The Broncos continue to be careful with Reynolds' Achilles, limiting him in practice early in the week, before taking the training wheels off for Thursday and Friday's sessions. Adkins has been banged up, but Sean Payton has found ways to use him on offense each week.
Jets
Doubtful
- C.J. Mosley | LB | Toe
Out
- Morgan Moses | OT | Knee
Full Go
- Tyron Smith | OT | NIR
Analysis: The Jets will be without Moses, Aaron Rodgers' right tackle, which is a vulnerability the Broncos will hope to exploit. It's not looking good for Mosley, as he didn't practice all week.
The Mosley situation will be worth monitoring through the weekend. With an early start on Sunday, it doesn't bode well.
