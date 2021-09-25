Two Broncos' Starters Questionable on Week 3's Final Injury Report

The Denver Broncos have had some bad luck with the injury bug early on this season, losing four starters through two games. Entering Week 3's home-opener vs. the New York Jets, the Broncos are nursing a handful of players back to full health.

Entering the matchup, the Broncos listed two starters as questionable.

Nose tackle Mike Purcell went from not practicing on Wednesday to being limited Friday and is worth monitoring. But he's trending toward playing.

Right guard Graham Glasgow missed Week 2's action after experiencing a racing pulse during Week 1's win over the New York Giants. He was kept out of the action last week as a precaution.

After popping up on the injury report with a hip injury, respectively, wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick will play on Sunday. Tight end Noah Fant is also a full go along with defensive end Shelby Harris.

Meanwhile, the Jets ruled out running back Telvin Coleman while wideout Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a groin. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers is questionable with a calf.

