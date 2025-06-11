J.K. Dobbins Strikes Jersey Number Deal With Broncos CB
Everything has a price.
That old cliche applies to NFL jersey numbers, too. We learned on Wednesday that the Denver Broncos' new free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins used a few bucks from his new deal to pry the No. 27 jersey away from fourth-year cornerback Damarri Mathis.
As The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported, Dobbins has made a deal with Mathis for No. 27.
What were the terms of the deal among teammates? Dobbins simply told reporters that he gave Mathis a "little something" in exchange for No. 27.
Dobbins has worn the No. 27 throughout his NFL career, including last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. It was also the number he wore as a Baltimore Ravens second-round pick.
Dobbins was out on the grass at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit on Wednesday, rocking the No. 27. Mathis also wore No. 27, but after practice, Dobbins revealed that it's his alone now.
There aren't too many great number options left for Mathis. However, 24 is there. Any cornerback in Denver will always think twice before sporting No. 24, as it was the number made famous by Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey.
Alas, if Mathis were of a mind to follow Patrick Surtain II into the single-digit territory, only one number exists and it's out of reach: No. 7. The Broncos retired John Elway's number many moons ago.
There are no options for Mathis in the 30s, but No. 44 is available. It'll be interesting to see which direction he goes. Teams allow players to wear the same number during the offseason, training camp, and preseason, so long as they're on opposite sides of the ball.
When the regular season rolls around, though, each jersey number must be unique and worn by only one player. At this stage, Mathis' outlook on making the 53-man roster has been clouded slightly by the arrival of first-round rookie Jahdae Barron.
With Surtain, Barron, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian atop the cornerback depth chart, Mathis will have his work cut out for him. Although the Broncos carried six cornerbacks to open the 2024 season, the roster math may ultimately dictate that either Abrams-Draine or Mathis make the 53-man roster, not both.
