JK Dobbins Pens Emotional Statement After Re-Signing with Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins issued a statement to the organization and its fans -- "to my Denver Broncos" -- after signing a new two-year, $20 million contract, a deal that became official on the start of the new league year Wednesday.

"When I signed in 2024, you guys knew of me – but you didn't fully know me yet," Dobbins wrote in the statement released on social media Friday. "Fast forward to now... we're family. First, thank you to the Waltons and the Penners for believing in me and for being the best owners in the NFL. I'm grateful for the opportunity and the trust you've put in me. To our GM – I'm blessed to be on this ride with the best GM in the league. You've had my back and you've put your trust in me, and I promise I've got you. I won't let you down. To my head coach Sean Payton – from day one I knew you were the coach for me. You've had my back the whole time, no matter what. I'm going to repay that trust by becoming one of the best backs in this league. To all the other coaches on staff, you make it easy to come to work every day because of the belief and trust you've shown in me. And the training staff here is the best I've ever been around – always ready for anything, and they've had my back since the beginning too. Yeah, it's a business. Yeah, some people say you're not supposed to show emotion or love in this game. But that's not how it is here. That's not how it's been for me in Denver. From the moment I stepped foot in Colorado, I knew I was a Bronco. Signing here again is just the beginning of something special. With this team and with these fans, the sky is the limit. LFG."

A former Raven and Charger, Dobbins signed a modest one-year, $1.61 million deal last offseason and vastly outperformed the commitment, rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury. He was unable to return for the postseason but is expected to be fully healthy in time for the 2026 campaign.

Dobbins is among a number of in-house free agents whom Denver chose to retain, along with RB Jaleel McLaughlin, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, tight end Adam Trautman, and linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Will Dobbins Max Out His Deal?

Whether Dobbins actually the full $20 million is entirely up to himself. Rather than getting healthy, he must prove he's capable of staying healthy for the duration of the season -- something that's long eluded him during his time in the league.

As of this writing, Dobbins -- whose new pact is heavily tied to per-game incentives -- retakes his perch atop the Broncos' offseason RB depth chart, pacing the likes of RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.

Dobbins is financially arranged to be the de facto starter again next season, but in Sean Payton and Davis Webb's offense, it's likely he'll remain in a committee, and potentially sharing snaps with a rookie back they import during next month's Draft.