Broncos Lag Behind in Early Pro Bowl Voting
Voting for the NFL Pro Bowl only recently started, and with the results from one week of voting, something is missing: Denver Broncos players. It is still extremely early in the voting, and multiple Broncos players will likely get selected.
Still, they didn’t have any players leading when NFL.com released early voting results on Monday, December 2nd.
What is most surprising here is Patrick Surtain II, one of the top-3 players in terms of Defensive Player of the Year odds, isn’t leading for cornerbacks. He has been having an exceptional season, shutting down multiple elite receivers, but Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens leads for the AFC.
Humphrey is having a good season, but Surtain has been having a much better season, especially when you factor in the competition they have faced.
Surtain will likely make the Pro Bowl and get All-Pro honors. He is widely recognized in and around the NFL, but fans aren’t giving him the recognition with their Pro Bowl voting.
While other players on the Broncos should be getting Pro Bowl votes, they probably shouldn't be leading their positions like like Surtain should. That isn’t because of anything within their control but because of how well others in the position have been playing.
Bo Nix has turned his season around, but the AFC is stacked with quarterback talent, with Lamar Jackson leading the way. Josh Allen is also up there, and Allen and Jackson are the two favorites for the MVP award. They are recognized by both the media and fans, which explains why Nix isn’t leading.
Courtland Sutton is having a solid season, but Ja’Marr Chase will make it challenging to lead there. None of the Broncos running backs, tight ends, or other wide receivers should be getting serious looks for the Pro Bowl, though Sutton is up to sixth in the AFC in receiving... and climbing.
With the offensive line, Quinn Meinerz could be argued to lead for guards, but Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs has been having a good season, and name recognition isn’t there yet with Meinerz. Garett Bolles should also be getting votes for the Pro Bowl, as he has been one of the best tackles in the AFC.
On the defensive side, to go along with Surtain, Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto could have arguments made to lead their positions, but name recognition isn’t there with Allen, and T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett stand in Bonitto's way. They should make the Pro Bowl when it is all said and done.
There aren’t any other defenders who should make the Pro Bowl despite having good seasons. Brandon Jones and Justin Strnad have been unsung heroes for the Broncos' defense and are playing well, but neither has been among the best in the NFL and is pushing for a Pro Bowl.
