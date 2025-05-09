Broncos Urged to Sign Ex-Colts Starter to Fill Last Roster Hole
The Denver Broncos have built a strong roster. GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton's work allowed them to go different ways in the NFL draft, and their roster is now oozing potential.
However, no roster is perfect. Despite Paton and Payton's efforts, the Broncos still have some holes on the roster.
The running back position is still questionable. The Broncos don’t have the big two-gapping nose tackle that Payton has been wanting, and they still have questions at a few other positions.
Despite those concerns, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has a different take; the Broncos should make one more move to help protect against injury.
“Although the Broncos just signed Talanoa Hufanga to man their free safety spot, his injury is a bit concerning. To help provide more quality depth at the position as insurance for any injuries, Denver could target a name like Julian Blackmon," Cameron wrote. "The former Colts safety is comfortable playing in deep-free looks, having earned an 83.3 PFF coverage grade at the position over the past two seasons.”
When the Broncos signed Hufanga, there were no questions about the player on the field, but rather, his ability to stay on it. He has dealt with some concerning injuries over the years, so it makes sense for the Broncos to bolster the depth behind him.
Clearly, the Broncos were unhappy with P.J. Locke as their starter last year because they coveted Hufanga to be the new starter. With those concerns over Locke, it would make sense for the Broncos to consider upgrading the third safety spot so they don’t get stuck with Locke starting again if Hufanga goes down.
Locke has been a good No. 3 safety for the Broncos. Before 2024, he saw the field in a limited role on defense and was a core special-teams player.
That was enough to keep Locke on the roster, but his $4.5 million salary cap hit puts his spot in jeopardy. That is why adding a player like Blackmon, who should come at a cheaper cost, would make sense.
It would also make sense to bring someone in who can be more of the deep safety, as Denver will be putting Brandon Jones in that role, with Hufanga playing closer to the line. Jones held that role well last year, but can he handle it as a full-time responsibility?
Jones struggled with that in Miami and showed that he worked better when playing closer to the line, which is also a Hufanga strength. Both have enough to rotate, but not having that one true deep safety could be problematic, and Locke doesn't check that box either.
Right now, the Broncos are betting on staying healthy and one of their other safeties, like Devon Key or Delarrin Turner-Yell, developing into that deep safety. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Broncos to take a low-cost shot at Blackmon, who has proven he can handle what defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is looking for and at least come in and compete.
Blackmon spent five years with the Indianapolis Colts as a solid starter, notching three interceptions and 86 tackles last season. He's entering his age-27 season.
