5 Broncos Under the Gun in Seattle to Avoid Next Round of Cuts

As the Broncos prep for their second preseason game, a few players need to show up, or they’ll find themselves cut in the next round.

The Denver Broncos made their cuts to get to 85 players on their roster earlier this week and not long after preseason Game 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the team brass will further whittle the squad down to 80.

There are five players for whom this Seattle game is likely to be their last in the Orange and Blue unless Saturday night's exhibition game sees them knock it out of the park. There are multiple players on the cusp of being let go, but these five stand out above the others.

The Broncos have depth at several positions which makes it difficult for some of these players to stand out. They may be already at the bottom of the depth chart or are practicing their way to the bottom. Of course, that could result from someone else just outshining them, but these guys are at risk regardless.

Nate Hairston | CB

The Broncos are deep at the cornerback position, with a lot of the players performing exceptionally well. Unfortunately, Hairston seems to be falling behind the rest of the pack which doesn't bode well for his future. This is especially true for slot corners, which is what Hairston is.

Hairston only saw 22 total snaps on defense in the first preseason game, with 21 coming in the slot. With Bryce Callahan in the slot, Patrick Surtain II getting slot reps, and rookie seventh-rounder Kary Vincent, Jr. showing up, Hairston is a long shot. However, unless Hairston has an outstanding game against the Seahawks, it wouldn't be shocking to see him waived as he is at the bottom of a deep position.

Saivion Smith | CB

Much of what threatens Hairston also applies to Smith. Smith only played 11 snaps against the Vikings and was targeted twice, allowing one catch. Again, it was minimal action, which happens when a team is deep at the position a player is at the bottom of the depth chart.

Denver has plenty of depth at the corner position, making it easy to let one or two players go during the next cuts. There just aren't enough reps to go around, so the coaches call the number of the guys with the most momentum. Smith might get more action against the Seahawks, and he will have to make the most of them.

Isaiah Mack | DL

After playing poorly against Minnesota, it was a little surprising that Denver didn't cut Mack in the first wave. However, he still seems to remain at the bottom of the position group with a good amount of depth options around him. This puts the onus on Mack to step up or potentially see himself on the open market.

The Seahawks game will be a good chance for Mack to step up. Seattle's offensive line isn't a strong unit and has inadequate depth, which benefits Mack. But, if he wants to make it past August 24, he has to stand out positively.

Shaun Beyer | TE

The Broncos have many bodies at tight end, and it's getting to the point where they have too many. The bottom of the depth chart is between Beyer and Austin Fort, with a slight edge seemingly going to Fort. However, Beyer doesn't bring anything fresh to the team which is why he's behind Fort.

At this point, it would likely come down to special teams play and Fort seemed to show more in that phase. Beyer is a decent receiving tight end with some athleticism, but he lacks blocking ability. This next game will go a long way for both Fort and Beyer, honestly, with one of them likely having a chance at the practice squad. Whichever does best in Seattle will probably be the one to win that spot.

Cameron Fleming | OT

When Fleming was signed, it was to compete for the starting right tackle job, but it's clear he's not in the running. There is even a question about whether he will be the primary backup as he fell behind other, lesser-known tackles. Maybe he manages to make it for an experienced veteran presence, but his play has yet to show it.

Bobby Massie seems to be the starting right tackle with Calvin Anderson behind him. Quinn Bailey has even outperformed Fleming while also offering up positional versatility. Fleming may make it past the next wave of roster cuts for depth purposes, but it wouldn't be shocking if he gets handed his walking papers.

