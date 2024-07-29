Report: Broncos Working Out Former UFL S Nico Bolden
In need of healthy camp bodies, the Denver Broncos on Monday are working out free-agent safeties Nico Bolden and Jonathan Sutherland, per beat reporter Parker Gabriel.
Undrafted in 2023, Bolden recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League, tallying 11 tackles and a blocked kick across six games. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defender split his collegiate career between New Mexico and Kent State and earned a reputation as an elite run-stopper.
"Bolden totaled 188 tackles the past two seasons and comes with terrific size," reads his Pro Football Network scouting report. "He’s more of a traditional strong safety, though he should be able to play in a zone system and offers special-teams potential."
Sutherland, also undrafted in 2023, spent a majority of his rookie campaign on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. The Penn State product was waived last week.
The tryouts come after Broncos starting S Brandon Jones exited Friday's training camp practice with a hamstring injury. Jones is expected to miss some time, according to head coach Sean Payton.
“He’s probably going to be [one] week or two weeks with a hamstring," Payton said. "We’re just going to be smart with his recovery. He’s someone that he’ll attack the rehab really quick, but I think two weeks will be realistic.”
In related news, the Broncos activated S Caden Sterns (knee) off the Physically Unable to Perform list, but Sterns remains limited to walkthroughs and individual drills.
Behind Jones and Sterns on the depth chart are PJ Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner, Devon Key, Omar Brown, and Keidron Smith.
