Report: Broncos Not Interested in Signing All-Pro FB
Despite no fullback currently under contract for next season, the Denver Broncos are not interested in signing former San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, beat writer Luca Evans reported Thursday.
"#Broncos haven't reached out + don't have interest in Kyle Juzczyk, per source," Evans wrote on X.
A 12th-year veteran, Juszczyk is one of the best at his (dying) position in NFL history — a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro — split between stints with the Baltimore Ravens and 49ers. He's made 187 career appearances, logging 2,901 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns (18 receiving, six rushing).
Juszczyk was released by San Francisco on Monday.
The Broncos are among the few teams that still actively employs a fullback; it was Michael Burton's responsibility over the last two seasons. Burton, however, is an unrestricted free-agent and Denver hasn't exhibited a willingness to re-sign him, at least publicly.
The Broncos have brought back a slew of their own, including defensive lineman D.J. Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, inside linebacker Justin Strnad, and long snapper Mitch Fraboni. They've also signed several out-of-house players: linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, tight end Evan Engram, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
