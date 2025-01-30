Here's Why Broncos Might Not Be as Set at OLB as it Seems
Denver Broncos had a defensive season for the history books, notching a franchise record 63 sacks. The team's top two players in quarterback takedowns were rush linebacker duo Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who notched 13.5 and 10.5 sack, respectively.
With numbers like that, it seems Denver has found its Batman and Robin off the edge, but are they the future of this team?
Bonitto shocked the NFL this year with his explosiveness as a pass rusher and improvement in the run game. He was drafted as a situational pass rusher in the second round of the 2022 draft. Still, he quickly blossomed into a starting-caliber edge defender who found himself in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this year.
Posting 13.5 sacks and two touchdowns is no easy task, and Bonitto will likely be approached about a contract extension, but it might make sense to hold off for another year. While he improved in his run defense, he’s still a liability in that area, which was apparent in the Broncos' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bonitto ranked as Pro Football Focus' 104th edge defender against the run with a 60.0 overall score. There’s no questioning his pass-rush acumen, but teams can wear him down and even wash him out of a game by running the ball right at him.
Wearing Bonitto down by continuously pushing the ball his way on the ground makes him much less effective on passing downs, as he’ll be gassed. The sack numbers are the best the Broncos have had since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, but can he replicate them? I want to see another season of Bonitto putting up similar numbers before the Broncos back up the Brinks truck.
Cooper already secured an extension with a four-year, $60 million deal with $33 million fully guaranteed. He has out-kicked his coverage as a seventh-round pick out of Ohio State, posting the first 10-plus sack season of his career in 2024. While I love him as a rotational pass rusher, I’m still unsatisfied with him as a full-time starter.
Cooper is more reliable in run defense than Bonitto, with a 71.3 grade by PFF, good for 34th in the league, but he isn’t as explosive as a pass rusher. Steady is the name of the game for Cooper, and while it’s good to have stability, I'm left wanting more. Against better competition, he can disappear, and while he’s a valuable piece to Denver’s defense, he shouldn’t stop them from adding to the room soon.
The Takeaway
Bonitto had a strong showing this season, and if he can repeat his performance this year in 2025, he’ll undoubtedly deserve a considerable payday. The question is whether he can consistently post 10-plus sacks year to year, and I’d be hesitant to overpay if I only see big numbers for a single season.
Cooper has been consistent and deserves praise, but he isn’t a game-wrecker. Both edge rushers had terrific 2024 campaigns, but that shouldn’t stop the Broncos from looking to add to the room.
Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman have also shown promise, but it would benefit Denver greatly to continue injecting more talent over the next few seasons to get even better off the edge.
