Breaking Down Broncos' OLB Cash Commitments in 2025
The Denver Broncos are committing a significant amount of resources to the defensive line, as we discussed in the previous installment. There's another positional group in which the resources committed aren't as high, but could increase in the future.
That would be outside linebacker, where the Broncos recently extended one player and have another entering the final year of his contract.
Let's examine where things currently stand with the Broncos' edge rusher room and what obligations they might have to make at the position in the future.
Jonathon Cooper
- 2025 cap hit: $8.145M
- 2025 cash commitment: $10.415M
A former seventh-round pick, Cooper earned his way into the starting lineup, and the Broncos gave him a four-year, $54M extension.
The Broncos are committed to Cooper from a practical standpoint through 2026, and Cooper has an injury-only guarantee for a little less than $13M in 2027.
Cooper is being paid about what one should expect to pay for a quality starter who isn't an elite player. It's likely you'll see the Broncos keep Cooper for the seasons to come unless his play unexpectedly declines.
Nik Bonitto
- 2025 cap hit: $5.66M
- 2025 cash commitment: $5.346M
Bonitto, the Broncos' 2022 second-round pick, earned proven performance escalators for the 2025 season, based on his playing time and his Pro Bowl bid in 2024.
He's in the final year of his contract and, if extended, will see a significant increase in his compensation. How much he gets in an extension remains to be seen, though.
Ideally, the Broncos sign him to a deal that puts him around $20M to $21M APY. That gives him a significant bump in salary but doesn't place him in the elite tier. The question, though, is whether Bonitto tries to get into the elite tier of salaries.
Jonah Elliss
- 2025 cap hit: $1.334M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.062M
A third-round pick in 2024, Elliss did some good things but showed he needs more work to become more than just a depth player.
It will be interesting to see what Elliss does in 2025. If he shows improvement, the Broncos could opt to go with him as a starter in future seasons, which may mean they allow Bonitto to depart in free agency.
If Elliss' play remains that of a depth player, though, he's worth keeping because he would cost a lot less than signing a veteran for depth.
Que Robinson
- 2025 cap hit: $1.054M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.694M
The Broncos used a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Robinson. He'll likely be a depth player for the coming season.
Using a pick in the 2025 draft on another edge rusher was a wise decision, because it does give the Broncos another player at the position should they decide not to extend Bonitto.
With that said, there shouldn't be too much pressure on Robinson to deliver immediately. But if he shows starter potential in his rookie season, that can only be a good thing.
Dondrea Tillman
- 2025 cap hit: $960K
- 2025 cash commitment: $960K
Tillman signed with the Broncos last season after standing out in the United Football League. He started the season on the practice squad, then was elevated to the 53-man roster September 18 and was active for 12 games.
Tillman is one of several players who has made a good impression in training camp, though going into the 2025 season, he will likely be looked at as quality depth.
Tillman would be an exclusive rights free agent in 2026, which is estimated to be a little more than $1M for 2026. But that still makes him inexpensive and likely to be tendered. Not until 2027, when he would be a restricted free agent, would he be in line for a larger salary.
What it All Means
Take the five edge rushers mentioned and the Broncos are committing $17.153M in cap space and $19.477M to the position. There are other edge rushers on the roster and it's likely at least one makes the practice squad.
Edge rusher is a premium position on defense but the Broncos aren't currently paying a premium price for it. However, that could change if the Broncos decide to extend Bonitto.
While Bonitto likely won't re-set the market for the position, he could be in line for a considerable salary. That would mean, if the Broncos want to keep him, they would have to commit more cap and cash to the position in 2026 and future seasons.
Bonitto played well last season, but if somebody like Elliss or Robinson plays at a level that is worthy of a starter, the Broncos could decide to let Bonitto depart.
This is a position that bears watching. How the likes of Bonitto, Elliss, and Robinson play in 2025 could tell the tale about the direction the Broncos go at edge rusher in 2026 and, thus, how many resources they commit to the position.