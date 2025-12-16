A Handful of Broncos Earned Top-10 Pro Bowl Fan Votes

The 2026 Pro Bowl voting is underway, and the Denver Broncos have 10 players in the top 10 at their positions, including one who's leading. With how well the Broncos have done this season, it isn’t surprising to see so many players getting votes.

It's a great benefit of playing on a winning team; individual recognition and accolades tend to follow. Today, we'll examine all 10 Broncos, as the fan voting portion of the Pro Bowl ended on Monday, and Tom Pelissero posted the votes on X.

Jeremy Crawshaw | Punter | 1st

Surprise. Crawshaw is the only Bronco player currently leading in their position in votes. The rookie punter has had a great season and ranks near the top in almost all punting metrics.

Nik Bonitto & Jonathon Cooper | OLB | 2nd & 8th

The Broncos' edge duo ranks second (Bonitto) and eighth (Cooper) among outside linebackers in the Pro Bowl voting. Both pass rushers have had a great season, though Cooper hasn't been as productive of late. Bonitto hasn’t generated a ton of sacks in recent weeks, either, but his impact is still seen and felt when you turn on the tape.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | 2nd

Hufanga remains the best free-agent signing in the NFL who isn’t a quarterback from this past offseason. He's a heat-seeking missile on the field and has blown up so many plays.

If it weren’t for a handful of dropped interceptions, Hufanga would probably be leading in votes and be a favorite for All-Pro at the position.

Zach Allen | DL | 3rd

Denver’s pass rush has been fierce this season, and Allen is a significant reason why. He does a lot of the dirty work inside to help others generate pressures and sacks, but he has gotten his fair share of both over the course of the season.

Adam Prentice | FB | 3rd

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The emerging star fullback, if you can have a star at fullback in the modern NFL, is third in voting and propelled by the impact he had against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 14 matchup.

Quinn Meinerz | OG | 6th

Meinerz has been great most of the season despite an illness early on. There have been some rough moments, but they mostly happened earlier in the season. It's actually surprising to see Meinerz is only sixth in votes for guards at the moment.

Devon Key | Special Teams | 6th

Key has been outstanding on special teams, even when things were rough for the unit for the majority of the season. He is among the leaders in special teams tackles, which has helped him earn the sixth-most votes currently.

Marvin Mims Jr. | Return Specialist | 7th

While it may surprise some to see Mims so low in voting, there have been some great returners this season across the NFL. It has been a good season for Mims, but missing a few games due to injury may keep him from rising in the voting.

Mitchell Fraboni | LS | 8th

Long snappers are people, too, and the Broncos' long snapper ranks eighth in voting.

Potential Snubs

We've covered the only players currently in the top 10 at their position in the voting. Conspicuously absent are left tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and quarterback Bo Nix.

Sutton and Nix are understandable, as this is fan voting and name recognition carries so much weight, but Bolles and Surtain are the real surprise. Both of those players have been among the best at their position and deserve to be top 10 in voting, at a minimum.

