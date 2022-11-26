Broncos Update WR Jerry Jeudy's Status for Panthers Matchup

The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot.

The Broncos and Panthers unveiled their final injury reports for Week 12. Let's examine.

Broncos

Out

WR KJ Hamler | Hamstring

DL Jonathan Harris | Knee

WR Jerry Jeudy | Ankle

CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/elbow/knee

Questionable

FB/TE Andrew Beck | Hamstring

OLB Jacob Martin | Knee

Full Go

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Hand

OLB Jonathon Cooper | Knee

DT D.J. Jones | Hand

RB Latavius Murray | Wrist

DL Mike Purcell | Ankle

S Justin Simmons | Knee

Analysis: The Broncos' defense has been depleted, with the straw that may have broken the camel's back being the injury to Williams, the team's nickel corner. In combination with Jonas Griffith and Randy Gregory being on injured reserve, the absence of Williams has hurt, and not having Harris is another blow. Denver's D-line is reeling.

Missing both Jeudy and Hamler for the third straight game will be interesting. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett talked about adapting to this injury-riddled lay of the land.

“Those guys are both very talented players," Hackett said on Friday. "We want them out there when we can get them healthy and get them out there for that. But we have the guys that are ready to go and ready to rock, so we want to be sure that we’re able to attack with those guys as well.”

Wideout Brandon Johnson was elevated once again from the practice squad to the gameday roster in Carolina, along with cornerback Faion Hicks. With Courtland Sutton being the only healthy day-one starting receiver, the onus will fall once again on Kendall Hinton to help bridge the gap as a playmaker.

Considering the new shake-up in the running back room, keep an eye on Murray's wrist injury. We could see more of Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo on Sunday as a result.

Panthers

Out

DB Myles Hartsfield | Ankle

DT Matt Ioannidis | Calf

LB Cory Littleton | Ankle

Doubtful

TE Giovanni Ricci | Neck

QB PJ Walker | Ankle

Questionable

TE Ian Thomas | Illness

TE Stephen Sullivan | Illness

WR Terrance Marshall, Jr. | Shoulder

Full Go

S Justin Burns | Concussion

OT Larnel Coleman | Illness

OT Cameron Erving | Illness

WR Shi Smith | Illness

Analysis: The Panthers have been dealing with a nasty bug that has laid a few players low. It has really hurt the team's tight end and offensive line rooms.

Keep an eye on the Littleton injury because it could help Denver's beleaguered rushing attack take flight, and it removes a decent coverage linebacker from Russell Wilson's field of vision over the middle and on the outlets.

