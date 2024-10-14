Broncos Player Grades in 23-16 Loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos almost laid a goose egg for three quarters against the Los Angeles Chargers before finally getting on the board. A late fourth-quarter surge made the game appear close, but the Broncos' inability to make explosive plays kept them from completing the comeback.
It was a disappointing 23-16 loss. It puts pressure on the Broncos to win their next two games to keep them in a good position, with their next match coming Thursday night.
Let's examine the Broncos' individual player grades from Week 6.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 31.6
This was not a good game for Nix for about 50 minutes, but he found a way to get hot against the Chargers late and make a close game out of it. Entering those final 10-12 minutes, he had a grade of 5.2, so he did raise it, but the Broncos need that him for a full 60 minutes.
Running Backs
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 34.5
Williams’ grade took a couple of big hits with a drop and a fumble in the game. Outside the fumble, he ran it somewhat decently, though he was inconsistent. He did pretty well in pass protection, as he has all season.
Wide Receivers
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 67.2
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 65.6
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 61.2
The Broncos' receivers made some plays despite some issues for three quarters. Vele had a bad drop, but he made a pair of big plays later in the game to help the potential for a comeback from the Broncos offense.
Franklin’s speed can be a threat, but he still has a lot of work to do as a route runner. Sutton has stepped up and has been reliable. He had an excellent catch for a touchdown.
Tight Ends
- Lucas Krull | Grade: 42.3
Krull is a safety outlet, but he offers little more than that. His blocking is bad, and he isn’t the athlete to be a dynamic receiver.
Offensive Tackles
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 60.3
- Matt Peart | Grade: 58.9
Bolles made some rough plays, including a near sack that stunned him for a second, but he bounced back to put together a solid game overall. Peart did well as a run blocker but struggled in pass protection, allowing four pressures.
Interior O-Line
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 74.2
- Ben Powers | Grade: 64.7
- Alex Forsyth | Grade: 53.6
Meinerz and Powers have been putting together tremendous all-around games. Forsyth struggled in his first start, but overall, his performance was decent enough.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defensive Line
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 81.1
- Zach Allen | Grade: 72.4
- Eyioma Uwazurike | Grade: 70.2
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 65.3
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 53.1
- Jordan Jackson | Grade: 47.4
Roach and Allen remain outstanding on the defensive line, but Uwazurike was a pleasant surprise. He played 20 snaps and was in the backfield, creating disruption on most plays.
Franklin-Myers was solid, with some issues as a run defender. Jackson struggled whenever on the field, and Jones had many down moments as he struggled against a poor Chargers interior offensive line.
Outside Linebackers
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 76.7
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 69.2
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 28.6
The Chargers highlighted Bonitto's issues as a run defender and successfully attacked him on the ground. Elliss and Cooper had a good game, even though their impact may not have been felt.
Inside Linebackers
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 79.6
- Cody Barton | Grade: 32.6
The performances of the two linebackers were polar opposites. Strnad was quick and clean in coverage and stout against the run, while Barton looked slow and lost in coverage and struggled as a run defender.
Cornerbacks
- Levi Wallace | Grade: 63.2
- Riley Moss | Grade: 56.3
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 30.8
Losing Patrick Surtain II put the Broncos' secondary in a tough spot. Wallace stepped up, and Moss had an up-and-down game. The issue was McMillian, who was struggling as he was the other boundary corner that slid into the slot.
Safeties
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 67.5
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 41.6
Jones has been a stout defender for the Broncos in all phases and has earned his contract. Locke continues to be a hit-or-miss player, and there were many misses against the Chargers.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!