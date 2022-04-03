Broncos' Stockpile Picks in Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft

The Broncos are done with major signings, and while there could be additional low-profile free-agent pickups, the focus turns to the 2022 NFL draft.

As the free agency frenzy has wrapped up, the Denver Broncos walk away, having made some big moves. The Broncos added a franchise quarterback via trade in Russell Wilson, signed a great run-defending defensive tackle in D.J. Jones, and a capable pass rusher in Randy Gregory.

After last season, those were three extensive problem areas but GM George Paton quickly addressed them. While it's doubtful the Broncos are completely done adding free agents to the team, any signings at this point are likely to be on the cheaper side of things for minimum or near minimum type deals.

That is, of course, outside the potential to bring back a few veterans that the Broncos are still talking with including Melvin Gordon and Kareem Jackson.

Denver's main focus has shifted to the NFL draft. The Broncos currently sit with eight total picks after trading away their first- (9th overall) and original second-round pick (40th overall) to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson.

That left Denver with a second-rounder, two picks in each of the third and fourth rounds, a fifth, sixth, and seventh-round selections. Paton likes to move around the board and accumulate more picks, something we saw during the 2021 draft. So that was kept in mind as I put together this seven-round mock draft.

On top of that, I also kept front-of-brain the fact that the Broncos are low on 2023 draft picks with no potential for 2023 compensatory picks. So to add more ammo for 2023, the Broncos would need to acquire them in trades either during the draft or by trading away players come the preseason.

For that reason, this mock draft started with two trade backs as the board fell favorably. That was a good time to let the board clear up some while adding more capital this year and for the 2023 draft. Each trade is based, loosely, on actual draft trades that have happened within the last four years.

There were three trades, which the details for them are:

Denver sends the 64th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 78th and 118th overall pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Denver sends the 75th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the 98th and 120th overall pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. Denver sends the 206th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the 257th overall pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

With that said, let's dive into today's post-free agency mock draft.

Round 3 | Pick 78 (via CLE): Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Lucas has a chance to go earlier, and he has solid technique entering the NFL. He answered some questions about his movement skills at the Combine, which was something he had to do to bolster his stock. With his overall skill-set, it makes sense that the Broncos are bringing him in for a visit. Lucas is good in pass protection, allowing only four career sacks with none in the 2021 season. However, most of his development needs to come as a run defender, and for the scheme the Broncos run, it would be his climbing to the second level and hitting his landmarks with timing. Denver needs someone to be viewed as the future at right tackle, especially with three signings on one-year deals. Denver wouldn't be forced to start Lucas right away with those options, and he could use some time to develop. Check out his Finding Broncos scouting report for a full breakdown. Round 3 | Pick 96: Nick Cross | S | Maryland © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Cross is a versatile defender that would compete with Caden Sterns for the starting safety spot next to Justin Simmons. Cross can drop down into the box or even cover the slot. In addition, he has plenty of aggression, which would be perfect for replacing that aggressive style Kareem Jackson brought. Of course, Denver is still eyeing a potential reunion with Jackson, and if he is brought back, Sterns and Cross would battle it out for the third safety spot. It would also be a big help to special teams as Cross can be a great gunner in the NFL. In addition, his draft stock was helped with good athletic testing at the Combine. Cross has some stiffness that shows up with his lateral movements, which is why the two-high system Denver is running would be such a good fit for him. The addition of Cross wouldn't just help this year but would put Denver in a good spot with the safety position next year whether Jackson comes back or not. Round 3 | Pick 98 (via NO): Martin Emerson | CB | Mississippi State © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Denver is still looking for cornerback help, and after this year, it could move on from Ronald Darby without much cost. Emerson would be a great addition to be that third boundary corner this year and work to develop to take over for Darby after this season. Emerson has good movement skills and is quite aggressive, though he must be more consistent when coming downhill against the run, which will turn some teams off. Emerson has good versatility to play in both man and zone coverage, press, and off coverage. In addition, he has excellent length to contest catch points, making his jam at the line quite challenging to overcome. Despite that, Emerson doesn't have a lot of big plays on the ball, which is concerning. Emerson's traits in coverage are great, but you do wish to see him use that length to create more plays. His play against the run will be the more concerning aspect as he has to be more aggressive and consistent coming downhill and not be afraid to mix it up. He has a bad habit of going for ankle or arm tackles instead of driving and wrapping up. Round 4 | Pick 115: Dominique Robinson | Edge | Miami (Ohio) © PHIL MASTURZO via Imagn Content Services, LLC When watching Robinson, his athletic traits and explosion off the snap are easy to see. He is such a fluid mover, and his pass rush attack seems so effortless at times because of how smooth he is. However, he has plenty of growing to do, especially regarding his run defense. As a pass rusher, Robinson checks all the athletic boxes with his burst, bend, explosion, etc. However, he will need to be coached up to be more consistent with his hands and improve the technique of his pass rush moves and add counters. With how easily he can change direction, improving his counters can make him a nightmare for blockers. Robinson's run defense is problematic, and he can get swallowed up on blocks, and this wasn't coming against the toughest competition in college. He has the traits to develop and needs some work to get a little stronger in the weight room. However, he offers up enough to contribute as a rookie. Denver has the players around him not to ask him too much early on while developing him as an option next year when Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed are both set to be unrestricted free agents. Round 4 | Pick 116: Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL | Iowa State © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK The Broncos still need to add to their defensive line, and Uwazurike fits with what they need. He has tremendous length at 6-foot-6 and 35-1/8-inch arms. In addition, there is the versatility to line up at multiple spots on the defensive line. Uwazurike can play as a nose tackle, but he can also slide out as a 5-technique, which would be his best fit for the Broncos, replacing Shelby Harris with D.J. Jones as the nose. In addition, Uwazurike has potential as a pass rusher to get some good push inside, mainly behind a clean swim move. While he doesn't have the burst to close from behind, if the quarterback starts to move out of the pocket, he can still get him off balance. Uwazurike is a strong run defender and could be a tremendous help for a defense that struggled against the run. It would also help Gregory, who has some issues against the run. In addition, Denver could rotate their edges and defensive linemen with the addition of Uwazurike and get highly creative with its looks upfront. Round 4 | Pick 118 (via CLE): Damarri Mathis | DB | Pittsburgh © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports While the Broncos added Emerson a few picks before this, they dip into the corner class once again. Mathis is a versatile defensive back who projects best to being a slot corner in the NFL, and his play against the run is great. The big issue with him is, he doesn't exactly have the speed to stick vertically, and he can get off-balance when changing direction. Denver signed free-agent K'Waun Williams, who has missed some time with injury and is on the wrong side of 30 for a cornerback. Mathis would add versatile depth at the nickel, which Denver needs. Plus, Paton has a high value on corners. Mathis is a great fit that can even work as a safety in the two-high system when it comes to the scheme. He has such a high football IQ and a quick processor when working in zone coverage, and he isn't afraid to stick his nose in it against the run. Mathis can be a bit of a tone-setter on defense with some of the hits he hands out. Round 4 | Pick 120 (via NO): DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky © HELEN COMER/DNJ via Imagn Content Services, LLC Another double-dip from the Broncos, this time at the edge. Robinson has a high upside, while Malone can offer up more now but is limited and has not as much room to grow. The biggest concern with Malone is figuring out ways to keep him from being a liability against the run. Denver has that issue with Reed, but Malone offers a better pass rush plan that doesn't have to rely on coverage to make something happen. There is a good chance Malone is limited to being that No. 3 edge that is a pass-rush specialist in the NFL, but his ability as a pass rusher is good enough to take it early Day 3. Malone has a good arsenal of moves in his attack and rushes with a good plan. He does a great job setting up moves for later in-game and even chain them together during a single play. Malone's ability to go from move to move smoothly is excellent. However, if he could improve his strength and technique against the run, he would offer more than special teams and pass-rush specialists. Denver could take a shot on a pass-rush specialist for a team that struggled as much as it did to get after the quarterback. Round 5 | Pick 152: Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Denver has three tackles competing for the right tackle job on one-year deals. Lucas was the first pick of this mock to be the future, but the Broncos could still use a development piece for more competition next year. Waletzko needs a lot of refinement as a blocker, but he has all the tools coaches want to work with and excellent length. As a middle Day 3 pick, this is an excellent time to take the shot on his potential. Next year, Denver could need a left tackle, and Waletzko can play the left side as well and could be part of the competition there. He has great movement skills, and he needs a bit more power and technical refinement. Round 7 | Pick 232: Jerreth Sterns | WR/KR | Western Kentucky © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports The latest on KJ Hamler suggests he will be ready to go by the start of the season. That's excellent news as the team could use his ability on the field. However, Denver could still take a receiver to help with its depth and offer potential as a returner. Sterns is the younger brother of Broncos' safety Caden Sterns, and he is a fine receiver prospect with solid routes and good athleticism. Jerreth would add to the competition for the fifth and sixth receiver spots and also has some good experience working as a returner. Round 7 | Pick 257 (via ARI): Kaleb Eleby | QB | Western Michigan © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports This late in the draft, you are taking a flier on someone you want but don't want to miss out on as an undrafted free agent. Denver has been linked to Eleby, and he could be drafted higher, but he has many issues that could see him fall. Eleby doesn't have versatility in the scheme and has a limited arm, so NFL coaches will have to work around what he can do, especially with his smaller size. Denver has Josh Johnson as the backup to Wilson for this year, but adding Eleby would give the team someone to compete with Brett Rypien for the third QB spot that the Broncos can work with to try and develop with Eleby being a good schematic fit.

