The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos.

If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of their horses as possible. Unfortunately, after learning that first-string right tackle Billy Turner and right guard Quinn Meinerz had been ruled out of Week 4, the Broncos' gameday inactives list only further confirmed it.

Here are Denver's other Week 4 inactives.

WR Jalen Virgil

WR Tyrie Cleveland

CB Darius Phillips

OLB Jonathon Cooper

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

As for the Raiders, they'll be without a few key players, too. Here's Las Vegas' inactives list:

WR Hunter Renfrow

DB Rock Ya-Sin

RB Brittain Brown

OG John Simpson

TE Foster Moreau

DT Neil Farrell, Jr.

DE Tashawn Bower

Denver elevated OG Netane Muti and WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad for Week 4's bout. Muti will serve as the Broncos' swing guard, while Hinton will contribute on offense and special teams.

The Broncos sit at 2-1 and are tied for the AFC West lead with Kansas City. Regardless of what happens with the Chiefs this week, if the Broncos beat the Raiders, they'll be in sole possession of first place in the division due to conference tie-breakers.

Let's go.

