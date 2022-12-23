Broncos Update RB Latavius Murray's Status for Rams Matchup

How healthy will the Denver Broncos be on Christmas Day?

The Denver Broncos can't enjoy Christmas Day as the executives, coaches, personnel, and players might like to this year, as there's business to be conducted. The Broncos travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a throwdown between two 4-10 teams.

On Friday, both teams unveiled their final injury report for Week 16's action. Here's what's up.

Broncos

Out

WR Kendall Hinton | Hamstring

Questionable

OT Calvin Anderson | Ankle

OLB Randy Gregory | Knee

RB Latavius Murray | Foot

OL Dalton Risner | Shoulder/Back/Foot

CB K'Waun Williams | Wrist/knee

WR Courtland Sutton | Hamstring

Full Go

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer | Wrist

S Kareem Jackson | NIR

Analysis: You may have noticed that quarterback Russell Wilson isn't even mentioned on the injury report because he cleared concussion protocol early this week. He'll start on Sunday.

Keep an eye on two offensive players: Murray and Sutton. The former breathed life into the Broncos' offense last week, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown in victory, while the latter has missed the past two games with that hamstring.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy has thrived at the X position in Sutton's absence. If Sutton plays, it'll be interesting to see whether the Broncos' coaches return him to the X, or move him to the Z, and let Jeudy continue doing his thing.

At the X spot over the past two weeks, Jeudy has totaled 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns, so... production talks and you-know-what walks.

Rams

Out

OC Brian Allen | Calf

DT Marquise Copeland | Ankle

DT Aaron Donald | Ankle

LB Jake Gervase | Ankle

LB Travin Howard | Hip

Ben Skowronek | Calf

QB John Wolford | Neck

Full Go

DB David Long, Jr. | Groin

Analysis: The Rams' injury woes are the only in the NFL to rival the Broncos' depredations. As you can see, L.A. is b-b-b-banged up.

The key absence this week will be, of course, Donald, the Rams' All-Pro defensive tackle. L.A.'s defense is horrendous this season, but its saving grace is against the run.

Without Donald, the Broncos will have a great opportunity to establish dominance on the ground, especially if Murray plays. If Murray doesn't suit up, the Broncos will attack L.A.'s depleted front seven with Marlon Mack and Devine Ozibgo, the latter of whom is expected to be elevated from the practice squad on gameday. Either Ozigbo, or Tyreik McAllister.

