SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Battling Turf Toe, Likely to Miss Time, per Report

Chad Jensen

The injury bug seemingly has it out for the Denver Broncos. In less than a week's time, the Broncos saw four Pro-Bowl players go down with injury. 

It started with Von Miller (ankle) and Courtland Sutton (shoulder) last week in the team's preparation for the Tennessee Titans matchup and continued in-game with A.J. Bouye (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (toe) exiting with injuries. Bouye is going to miss "a couple of weeks" with a separated shoulder that will not require surgery, but what about Lindsay? 

We learned after Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Titans that the initial diagnosis is turf toe for Lindsay. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning that the turf toe could cost Lindsay "the next few weeks". 

"Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, who is battling turf toe, is still receiving a second opinion. But don’t be surprised to see him miss the next few weeks, just based on the nature of his injury and the position he plays. But it’s not considered long-term," Rapoport tweeted. 

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos really missed Lindsay's speed and play-making ability after he didn't return to the field following halftime but arguably the biggest vacuum his loss created was in the leadership department. He is the offense's emotional firebrand, which would have really come in handy as the Broncos floundered in the fourth quarter and couldn't salt the Titans away as they nursed a one-point lead. 

Lindsay co-started the game with Melvin Gordon and would go onto play 19 snaps before getting hurt. Lindsay rushed for 24 yards on seven carries, and caught one pass for 11 yards. Gordon carried the load from there, finishing with 78 yards on 15 carries. 

If Lindsay does indeed miss a few weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos activate LeVante Bellamy or Jeremy Cox from the practice squad on gamedays. Gordon should be able to carry the load with supplementation from Royce Freeman because, after all, the Broncos are paying Gordon $16 million. 

But Lindsay's energy, confidence, and leadership will be difficult to replace. Others will have to rise in the interim, especially second-year QB Drew Lock. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
toddx7
toddx7

The Broncos need to bring up Bellamy and Bausby from the practice squad this week. Hopefully Sutton is
ready to play soon

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gut Reaction: Blame for Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans Falls at Vic Fangio's Feet

The Broncos had every opportunity to beat the Titans on Monday night but Vic Fangio's coaching foibles gave away the game.

Lance Sanderson

by

U812

7 Winners, 5 Losers from Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans

The Broncos came up short in the clutch in Week 1. Who were the big winners and losers at the player level?

Chad Jensen

by

Goodfan

Fangio's Defense Again Comes Up Small as Broncos Squander Late-Game Lead, Fall to Titans 16-14

The Broncos botched what should have been a solid win in the home-opener against a playoff-caliber opponent. And the snafus came in the clutch, once again.

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

Tim Tebow Gets Lambasted for Being Greedy in New John Elway Book

A new book about John Elway's life written by Jason Cole gave fans an inside look at Tim Tebow's short-lived tenure as the starting quarterback of the Broncos. Turns out, Tebow Time in Denver wasn't always smooth sailing.

Chad Jensen

by

Liquidmuse3

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 1 vs. Titans Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 1 vs. the Titans?

Erick Trickel

Fangio Explains Why he Didn't Call Timeout as Time Was Running Out vs. Titans

Vic Fangio is taking responsibility for the closing seconds of the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Titans.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos Reached Out to Free-Agent Pass Rusher Cameron Wake but No Deal, per Report

The Broncos continued their pursuit of a veteran pass rusher but once again, it was a swing and a miss, this time with Cameron Wake.

Chad Jensen

by

Njames5639

Broncos Sign Free-Agent Rush Linebacker Isaiah Irving to 53-Man Roster

The Broncos bolstered their rush linebacker depth by adding a former Vic Fangio acolyte to the active roster.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

A New Report Says Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye Will Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

The Broncos lost their No. 1 cornerback on Monday night. When can fans expect to see A.J. Bouye back on the field?

Chad Jensen