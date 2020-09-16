The injury bug seemingly has it out for the Denver Broncos. In less than a week's time, the Broncos saw four Pro-Bowl players go down with injury.

It started with Von Miller (ankle) and Courtland Sutton (shoulder) last week in the team's preparation for the Tennessee Titans matchup and continued in-game with A.J. Bouye (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (toe) exiting with injuries. Bouye is going to miss "a couple of weeks" with a separated shoulder that will not require surgery, but what about Lindsay?

We learned after Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Titans that the initial diagnosis is turf toe for Lindsay. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning that the turf toe could cost Lindsay "the next few weeks".

"Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, who is battling turf toe, is still receiving a second opinion. But don’t be surprised to see him miss the next few weeks, just based on the nature of his injury and the position he plays. But it’s not considered long-term," Rapoport tweeted.

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos really missed Lindsay's speed and play-making ability after he didn't return to the field following halftime but arguably the biggest vacuum his loss created was in the leadership department. He is the offense's emotional firebrand, which would have really come in handy as the Broncos floundered in the fourth quarter and couldn't salt the Titans away as they nursed a one-point lead.

Lindsay co-started the game with Melvin Gordon and would go onto play 19 snaps before getting hurt. Lindsay rushed for 24 yards on seven carries, and caught one pass for 11 yards. Gordon carried the load from there, finishing with 78 yards on 15 carries.

If Lindsay does indeed miss a few weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos activate LeVante Bellamy or Jeremy Cox from the practice squad on gamedays. Gordon should be able to carry the load with supplementation from Royce Freeman because, after all, the Broncos are paying Gordon $16 million.

But Lindsay's energy, confidence, and leadership will be difficult to replace. Others will have to rise in the interim, especially second-year QB Drew Lock.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.