The Denver Broncos have been on a short-week preparation schedule with an East Coast trip to take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It's no secret that the injury bug has been unkind to the Broncos and heading into Week 4's bout at MetLife stadium, this team will be without many of its star players once again.

However, there's still a chance the Broncos could get back one of their Pro Bowlers this week in co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay. Officially listed as 'questionable' for Week 4, here's what head coach Vic Fangio said about Lindsay's outlook this week.

“He’s trending in the right direction," Fangio said on Monday. "He might be able to play Thursday, but we’ll decide that as we go through the week. If he does play, he would be on a play count. He can’t get it a bunch of times but he can get in there sparingly if he’s able to go.”

Considering that Denver will get a mini-bye week coming out of Thursday night, it might be more prudent to rest Lindsay one more game, just to make sure that turf-toe injury is behind him. However, sitting at 0-3, the Broncos need every play-maker they can get. Lindsay was listed as 'doubtful' last week, so improving to 'questionable' could be a harbinger for Thursday night.

Here's the final injury report for Week 4. Keep in mind, Jurrell Casey, Elijah Wilkinson, and Austin Calitro were placed on injured reserve this week.

Takeaways

Losing Jeremiah Attaochu could hurt but the Broncos are compensating by signing Derrek Tuszka to the active roster. Maybe this is the game newly-signed Anthony Chickillo can make an impact as an edge rusher.

Cornerback Davontae Harris continues to battle that hamstring and is questionable for Week 4. Don't be surprised if the Broncos elevate Kevin Toliver from the practice squad if Harris can't go.

Jets

New York also has a who's-who list of injured players, though nothing like the Broncos in terms of guys landing on IR. Left tackle Mekhi Becton has a shoulder and is questionable which could offer a sliver of daylight for Bradley Chubb to get his pass-rushing foot in the door and produce his first sack of 2020.

The Jets have three wideouts injured, one of whom, Breshad Perriman, has been ruled out. Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan are questionable. The Broncos secondary could use a lighter test after dealing with Tom Brady's arsenal of weapons last week, which was preceded by Ben Roethlisberger's.

