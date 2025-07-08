Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Inside Linebackers
It was vital for the Denver Broncos to upgrade the linebacker position on the heels of last season. After dealing with an injury to a starter, Denver's starting duo for most of the season was among the worst in the NFL.
Late in the season, the Broncos' linebackers proved to be a liability as teams figured out how to exploit their weaknesses in the passing game and against the run. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton said enough is enough and spent significant money to improve the team's linebacker room.
As the 2025 season inches closer, let’s dive into the linebacker position to see how it has improved.
Dre Greenlaw
The Broncos took a considerable risk on Greenlaw because of his recovery from an injury during the 2023-2024 season's Super Bowl, which led to him playing under 40 total snaps last season. If he can return to form, it will be worth it, and the Broncos will have a difference-maker at the position.
However, if Greenlaw doesn't bounce back, the Broncos will need to find ways to overcome it. Either way, because of what the team spent to sign Greenlaw, he's guaranteed to make the roster.
Roster Chances: 100%
Alex Singleton
With Singleton’s age, his return from a serious injury, and the fact that he enters the final year of his deal, there's a chance the Broncos could move on. It's doubtful that they do, though. Singleton is likely to end up as the second starting linebacker for the defense.
However, if one of the other linebackers steps up to a point where the cost and play of Singleton isn’t worth it, there is a chance. So, he isn’t guaranteed to make the roster, but his outlook is very good.
Roster Chances: 98%
Justin Strnad
Last year, Strnad ended up starting for the Broncos after Singleton went down with an injury and proved he isn’t a starter in the NFL. However, Strnad has experience starting in the scheme, which none of the other linebackers have.
Additionally, the Broncos felt that Strnad was worth bringing back and could help on special teams. So while he isn’t guaranteed to make the roster, those are all positive for his outlook.
Roster Chances: 90%
Levelle Bailey
The Broncos loved what Bailey produced during the preseason last year, but they need to see how he builds on that. It helps give him a good chance of making the roster, and he is the linebacker with the best opportunity to unseat Singleton as a starter if he can make significant strides in his development.
At the very least, Bailey can add depth and special teams play.
Roster Chances: 75%
Drew Sanders
The Sanders experiment is nearing the end. Despite him finding a home at linebacker, there are a lot of questions as to his ability to play inside. While he is a gifted athlete, there have been serious questions as to whether he has the mental acumen to be an effective linebacker.
When you watch Sanders play, you can see him guessing and out of position often. His best usage is as an A-gap mug blitzer, which the Broncos can get from other players. Even as a high-quality special-teams player, Sanders may not find a spot because the Broncos made it a mission to bring in a bunch of players who can replace Sanders.
Roster Chances: 50%
JB Brown
Of the rookies, Brown seems to have the best outlook to make the roster. He has the traits to contribute on special teams, and is praised for his athleticism and football IQ on defense.
While Brown may not have enough to land a starting job, he's a prime candidate to push Sanders off the roster, if the third-year veteran fails to answer the bell this summer.
Roster Chances: 30%
Jordan Turner & Karene Reid
With the questions about the depth at the position, there is an opportunity for each undrafted rookie to make the roster. However, Turner and Reid seem to be lagging behind Brown in that competition.
With Brown pulling away in OTAs and minicamp, he has a better shot, but training camp and the preseason still provide Turner and Reid with an opportunity.
Roster Chances: 10%
