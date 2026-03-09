Report: Broncos Re-Sign ILB Alex Singleton to Two-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos were never expected to retain free-agent defensive end John Franklin-Myers, and they didn't. Franklin-Myers landed a massive three-year, $63 million contract from the Tennessee Titans.

Conversely, the Broncos were always expected to keep fellow free-agent, starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton. And they did.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Denver agreed to terms with Singleton on a two-year contract worth $15.5 million. The deal (first reported by DNVR) features $11 million fully guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus.

A perennial captain, Singleton overcame a rocky 2025 campaign — which included a battle with testicular cancer — to lead the club in total tackles (135) while posting four pass deflections, one sack, and a forced fumble across 1,029 defensive snaps.

Singleton, 32, is the latest in-house free agent to be locked up the Broncos, who also re-signed ILB Justin Strnad as well as running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Adam Trautman, and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.

“Alex and Justin, we’d love to have those guys back. We’d love to have them back, regardless of what’s in the draft," general manager George Paton said at last month's Scouting Combine. "We see those guys as Broncos. If we let those guys leave, what are we doing? Those are good guys, but that doesn’t mean we can get them. Everyone is watching tape. You look at both. When you are getting your plan for free agency, you look at the draft and where it’s strong there. ‘OK, maybe it’s strong at receiver…’ It is a balance and you do develop your plan, so it is a good question. With some players, you just want to get back regardless of the strength.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Impact on Broncos

It's evident the Broncos were intent on running it back with two of their defensive mainstays in Singleton and Strnad, both of whom are now positioned to start full-time in 2026.

Corresponding to the Singleton deal was news that Denver is releasing veteran starting ILB Dre Greenlaw, saving the team about $6 million against the salary cap. Greenlaw's departure all but ensures that Singleton and Strnad are perched atop the depth chart — at least entering next month's Draft.

Perhaps, now with Singleton locked down, the Broncos can focus on making an outside addition to the roster, potentially filling holes at wide receiver, tight end, or defensive end following Franklin-Myers' anticipated exit.