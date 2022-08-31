Broncos Could Upgrade These Weak Positions via the Waiver Wire

The Denver Broncos have made cuts to get down to the final 53-man roster.

Well, not really, as over the next few days, there will be multiple moves made by almost every NFL team. Nearly every play cut, not counting vested veterans, is subject to waivers. That's where most of the roster movement will come from.

Players claimed off waivers must go on the 53-man roster, which then demands a corresponding cut to open up a spot. There will also be some signings of vested veterans, which also demands a corresponding cut.

When it comes to waiver pickups, outside of the pandemic 2020 season, the NFL averaged 34.2 waiver pickups in the final run-up to the regular season. That's a small percentage of the total players cut, but it's about one per team, though it doesn't turn out that way, obviously.

After the first set of waiver claims and signings, there is a second round, which hardly sees anyone picked up immediately. At least, not for the active roster.

Also, starting tomorrow, for players who made the initial 53-man roster, there is the ability to put them on short-term injured reserve, which allows teams to activate said play after four weeks of the season. Once that happens, teams often bring in new players or vested veterans they cut as a procedural move.

During this time, teams also work to fill out their now 16-man practice squads, which can include up to six vested veterans. So there will be constant movement there throughout the season.

So, even though the Broncos have their initial 53-man roster set, there will be more turnover. GM George Paton made some of those moves clear during his Tuesday press conference. Others may come if the Broncos make any signings or waiver pickups.

The waiver wire order is based on the draft order for the first three weeks of the season. The Broncos are the No. 9 team in the waiver order for the time being.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Short-term Injured Reserve

Paton confirmed that CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich will go to injured reserve on Wednesday. The Broncos expect both players back by Week 5, which is the first game they would be eligible to return.

"They will 100 percent be available for Week 5," Paton said of Dulcich and Ojemudia.

On top of them being placed on injured reserve, the two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots are also known. The Broncos cut vested veterans TE Eric Tomlinson and DL Mike Purcell as procedural moves. Holding Ojemudia and Dulcich on the initial roster made it necessary, and both Purcell and Tomlinson will sign back to the roster.

Waiver Claims

Most of the players cut are not vested veterans and therefore have to go through waivers. This allows teams to place a claim on them and pick up their contract while putting them on the roster. If a player the team set a claim on isn't claimed by any teams higher in the order, they get him. If a team higher does as well, then that team gets him.

There are eight teams with a higher waiver claim for the Broncos, which puts them in a pretty good spot. The Broncos have a good chance to land some additional help if they put any claims out. So, should fans expect any waiver claims? Yes, however, that doesn't mean the Broncos succeed.

Despite having a solid starting lineup, the Broncos have some depth concerns at a few positions. The team can look to address them with some waiver claims. However, there are a few positions that stand out.

Cornerback

This is probably the most likely position the Broncos put a claim in. Two of Denver's three first-team corners have missed a lot of time with an injury. If they miss time, that puts much pressure on rookie Demarri Mathis and Essang Bassey.

If turning to him is needed, Mathis' inexperience can be a bit of an issue. Improving the fourth/fifth corner spot can take some of the pressure off of him. As for Bassey, he is the backup nickel, but he has consistently struggled on defense. Denver could look to put a claim on someone who offers more versatility and consistency than Bassey.

Of the two corners, Bassey is the one in jeopardy of losing his spot on the roster. With Ojemudia headed to IR, that leaves the Broncos with only five cornerbacks.

O-Line

The offensive line is another option, where the depth was a consistent issue all preseason. OT Cameron Fleming and rookie center Luke Wattenberg are the two that stand out where the Broncos could look to improve. However, there weren't many names that would be apparent upgrades that stood out on the waiver wire, so the familiarity with the scheme may be enough for those two players to stick.

Wide Receiver

This position lacks experience with two rookies, two players with under 700 snaps played on offense over two seasons, and Jerry Jeudy with just over 1,200 snaps in two seasons. There are a lot of missed games among the group.

Adding some additional experience at wide receiver could be in play. However, if it doesn't work out, the Broncos seem extremely comfortable with undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil making the roster. In addition, some receivers currently hitting the waiver wire have some good experience.

Linebacker

Justin Strnad has been rough this preseason. It carried over from last season. The Broncos could easily look at upgrading that fourth spot; however, a signing would make more sense.

Signings

Some vested veterans that can help out were cut as well. The Broncos are in the same position as above. Through waivers and signings, teams often try to find upgrades over their final five or so players.

This would be where an offensive line or linebacker upgrade is more likely. Again, some interesting OT names were made available on Tuesday, like Jordan Mills or Dennis Kelly on the offensive line. LB Nick Kwiatkowski also stood out as a potential option.

The Broncos are having the same conversation as they do with the waiver wire. Would these signings be an upgrade over, say, Fleming, Strnad, or Bassey? If they are, the Broncos could look to make a move, especially with how the team is sitting financially.

Trades

Paton has made some moves through the trade market, which included moving Malik Reed in the final cuts. With how the Broncos are in terms of future draft picks, this may not be as likely of the route they take. However, there is always a possibility, so trades are something to keep an eye out for, no matter how unlikely they seem.

Practice Squad

Finally, there is the practice squad. Teams can add to their 16-man unit once waivers have gone through. Most of those spots will be filled by players the Broncos cut, but a few may go to players let go from elsewhere.

Some of the cuts Denver made to watch for the practice squad are:

Josh Johnson | QB

Devine Ozigbo | RB

Seth Williams | WR

Kendall Hinton | WR

Quinn Bailey | OL

McTelvin Agim | DL

Jonathan Harris | DL

Kana'i Mauga | LB

Faion Hicks | CB

Jonathan Kongbo | DE

Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

J.R. Reed | S

Netane Muti | OL

Of course, these players have to pass through waivers unclaimed, and there is a good chance a few of them get picked up. There will be some movement with practice squads over the next few days.

So, even though the Broncos' initial 53-man roster is made, it isn't set. Rosters in the NFL are hardly ever set. Teams like to make a lot of movement throughout the season, but most of it will come in the next 24-48 hours.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!