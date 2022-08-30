Report: Broncos Trade OLB Malik Reed to Steelers in Pick-Swap Deal

The Denver Broncos completed a pick-swap trade ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Per media reports, the Broncos dealt outside linebacker Malik Reed and a 2023 seventh-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round choice.

'Multiple teams were interested in Malik once he went on trade block," noted 9News' Mike Klis.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A fifth-year pro, Reed joined the Broncos after going unselected in the 2019 draft. The Nevada product started eight games as a rookie and 26 games over the last two seasons, racking up 74 solo tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 30 quarterback hits, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 1,992 defensive snaps.

Reed's departure — which creates $2.433 million in salary cap space, the cost of his 2022 restricted free-agent tender — cements Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto as the direct edge-rushing backups to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory and likely ensures OLB Jonathon Cooper's spot on the final squad.

"The trade also means Broncos have no worries about Randy Gregory's health for opener," Klis added.

Along with moving Reed, the Broncos reportedly released quarterback Josh Johnson and waived wide receiver Kendall Hinton — three of the team's most notable transactions to emerge before the 2 p.m. roster deadline.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!