The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards.

These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds, the running back room in Denver has become extremely crowded.

Both newer additions have provided mediocre play during their short stint in Denver. In the last game, Murray totaled nine rushing attempts for 24 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Edmonds received just two rushing attempts for nine yards.

Although all three have similar numbers, there is one characteristic that separates Gordon from the other two players: ball security. Gordon continues to fumble the football.

Some may have remembered the infamous “benching” of Gordon during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup vs. his old team, the Los Angeles Chargers. After that game, Gordon lamented his demotion.

"It hurt a little today watching," Gordon said. "They threw up the little clown logo with my face up there, and I noticed it all. It sucked.”

The fumbling happened again vs. Tennessee. The Broncos received a major break — as he was ruled down by contact. However, if Tennessee had challenged the play, the ruling would have been overturned.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means

Denver's less-than-inspiring backfield ultimately falls on the shoulders of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has shown his inability to manage personnel. On one hand, it's understandable to give players another chance to prove themselves.

However, on the other, if a decision is made, the leader needs to adhere to that decision. It's obvious that ball security is plaguing the Broncos, which is even more reason why players have to be held accountable.

The Gordon experiment in Denver needs to be thoroughly assessed. There are two other running backs on the roster with similar a skill set, which raises the question of Gordon’s usage in this offense.

With a record of 3-6, moving on from Gordon may not even help the Broncos in the short term, as their playoff aspirations are very slim. However, GM George Paton would be wise to cut bait with Gordon now to hedge against future game-costing fumbles, restore a sense of relief in Broncos Country, and win football games.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!