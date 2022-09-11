The Denver Broncos will take on the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2022 season. Russell Wilson's 'revenge' game will take place in front of a nationally-televised audience.

Wilson is 29-11-1 in primetime games. He relishes Monday Night Football.

How will the game shake out? In a time-honored tradition, let's go around the table to see how Mile High Huddle's staff foresees this one.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH): The Seahawks will want to start the season right, at home in front of a national audience, and against a quarterback making his return to the stadium that he called home for the first 10 seasons of his career. But so will the Broncos. It might be closer than expected initially, but the Broncos should have enough to pull away and put some gloss on the score.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 14

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): Seattle may boo Wilson. They may grudgingly even cheer him. It matters little as Wilson shows Seattle some tough love by torching the birds with four touchdowns on MNF. Javonte Williams adds a late touchdown run to ice it.

Pick: Broncos 38, Seahawks 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH): I thought this would be a close game until Pete Carroll opened his mouth, adding fuel to the fire. The Broncos come out firing with some creativity, leading to an early lead that they never surrender. All three phases of the game end up an advantage for the Broncos, and they out-match Seattle with a convincing win.

Pick: Broncos 35, Seahawks 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans): The lack of preseason play from the Broncos starters will negatively impact their first-half performance. Look for the Broncos to get into a groove after halftime.

Pick: Broncos 24, Seahawks 14

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1): The Broncos start a little slow, but Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett quickly find their feet as they pick apart one of the worst secondaries in football last year. The Seahawks' run game will keep them hanging around, especially if Josey Jewell does not play, but the Broncos control the game.

Pick: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): The Broncos have the superior roster and superior quarterback, which will lead to a lopsided win. It may take a couple of series for the offense to get going, but the Broncos will pull away big in the second half.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): Coach Hackett's decision to rest the Broncos' starters will haunt this team early in Seattle, but once they get their second wind, the steamroll will begin. Expect Wilson to play like a maniac — one with a neutral mindset, of course — and hang some serious points on his former team.

Pick: Broncos 30, Seahawks 19

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): Russ’ ballyhooed return to the city that cast him away could begin without the offensive fireworks many in Broncos Country are expecting. But the defense should have no issue confounding … Geno Smith — to the tune of multiple sacks and turnovers. Meanwhile, Hackett and Russ will find their groove in the second half, not unlike how Thursday’s season-opener played out for Buffalo. Don’t expect a jaw-dropping blowout. But don’t expect an L, either.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): The Broncos should lap them Seahawks in talent in this matchup. If Denver can stop the run, the Broncos should win this game and cover.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): It may take a little time for the Broncos to get up to speed as they learn new offensive and defensive schemes. However, I imagine Wilson is motivated for the opener against the Seahawks, and his teammates will rally behind him. Expect it to be close early, but as the Broncos find their groove, they'll break it open in the second half.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 10

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): Expect the Broncos to attack this weak Seahawk team first through the ground with Williams. This will set up unsuspecting play action passes to right ends over the middle of the field. The Broncos' defense should get at least two turnovers with the D-line bullying Smith.

Pick: Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH): Let's not pretend that Wilson hasn't heard the rumblings out of Seattle this week, or even over the course of the summer. He knows what has been said, and I believe he will use that to embarrass the Seattle organization and fan base. Wilson throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns, adds another score via his legs, and the Broncos blow out the Seahawks.

Pick: Broncos 42, Seahawks 10

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): Being without Jewell will hurt the defense, but the Broncos can still overwhelm the quarterback. Defensively, the Broncos will look to exploit the Seahawks' issues on their interior offensive line. As for the Broncos' offense, it's typically best not to disrespect or anger great quarterbacks. The Broncos will have some rough moments, but they'll find the big plays to walk away with the win.

Pick: Broncos, 34 Seahawks 16

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d): Coach Carroll disrespected not only Wilson but the entirety of the Broncos roster. Denver will jump out to an early lead, silencing the 12th man and crushing their spirit, handing them the first L of the season.

Pick: Broncos 30, Seahawks 10

