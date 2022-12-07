Broncos Snatch DL Elijah Garcia Off Rams' Practice Squad

Filling one of two vacancies on its active roster, the Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie out of Rice, Garcia earned a college free-agent deal from the Rams, who waived the 6-foot-5, 302-pound defenseman at final cuts and subsequently re-signed him to the taxi squad.

Garcia played five seasons for the Owls — three as a starter — notching 72 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he was awarded first-team All-Conference USA honors.

"Garcia is a hard-working lineman who flashes athleticism in his game and plays with great intensity," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline noted in April. "He comes with growth potential that would enhance his game."

Garcia becomes the eighth lineman in Denver's defensive stable, joining DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jonathan Harris, who's sidelined with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old figures to assume Harris' role — that is, if active, a deep backup and likely special teams contributor.

