Broncos Sign OT Bobby Massie to 1-Year, $4M Contract

The Chicago-to-Denver pipeline has landed another player in the Mile High City.

The Broncos on Wednesday signed former Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie to a one-year contract, his agency AMDG Sports announced.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, Massie's deal contains yet-to-be-publicized play-time incentives and is worth a maximum of $4 million for the 2021 campaign.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2012 fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss, Massie spent his first four professional seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, making 54 appearances (46 starts) from 2012-15, before inking a three-year, $18 million pact with Chicago in 2016.

He started 64 games for the Bears and earned a four-year extension in January 2019. Father Time, however, appeared to catch up to the 31-year-old, who missed six games that season and eight games in 2020, limited by a knee injury. Chicago declined his option in March, sending him to the unrestricted free-agent market.

The massive 6-foot-6, 325-pound edge protector was among several offensive linemen who worked out for the Broncos on Wednesday, joining Dennis Kelly, Cameron Fleming, and Jermaine Eluemunor. This, one day after the club inked former Packers OT Ryan Pope.

Massie will reunite with several figures from his days in the Windy City — head coach Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, and cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller — as the favorite to replace incumbent starting RT Ja'Wuan James, who recently suffered a torn Achilles' tendon.

His arrival likely forces Calvin Anderson to the bench and will pit Pope against undrafted rookie Drew Himmelman for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!