Schedule Leak: Broncos to Host Russ, Steelers in Week 2
Circle your calendars.
With the 2024 NFL schedule leaking out ahead of Wednesday night's official release, it has been revealed that the Denver Broncos will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 — the former's home-opener and the latter quarterback Russell Wilson's much-anticipated return to the Mile High City.
This will be the 35th recorded matchup between the Broncos and Steelers, with the sides last facing off in 2021 — a 27-19 Pittsburgh victory. Denver leads the series all-time (including playoffs), 20-13-1.
More notably, this is a homecoming of sorts for Wilson, whom the Broncos released in March following two seasons and 30 starts for the organization. Pittsburgh signed Wilson to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum ($1.2 million) as Denver is still on the hook for $38 million.
Elsewhere on the schedule, according to leaks, the Broncos are rumored to do battle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, the New York Jets in Week 4, the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 (on Thursday Night Football), and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.
The complete 2024 docket, including dates and kickoff times, will be unveiled at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday.
