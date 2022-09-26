Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 11-10 Win Over Niners

The Denver Broncos secured their second win of the season, defeating the San Franciso 49ers, 11-10. After all, the Niners appeared in the NFC Championship Game last year and presented a tough matchup on Sunday Night Football.

So which Broncos showed out in Week 3, and who didn't rise to the occasion? Let's dive in.

Stud: Josey Jewell | ILB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports 'The Outlaw' returned to the field for his first action in a year, and he didn't skip a beat. Before his injury last season, Jewell was showing how much of an impact he could make on defense, and that is exactly what he brought in this game. Jewell notched a sack, a tackle for a loss, recovered a fumble, and tied for the team lead in tackles. It was an incredible comeback game for the Broncos' insider linebacker. Dud: Russell Wilson | QB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Some criticism deservedly falls at the quarterback's feet in this game. Several big moments in this game were squandered due to Wilson's bad throws and miscommunications. When you leverage the future for a quarterback, it needs to look a little better than it has so far. However, one thing you get when you acquire an elite quarterback like Wilson is the late-game heroics when the chips are down. When the Broncos needed him most, he led an incredible game-winning drive, and he deserves a lot of credit for that. Stud: Patrick Surtain II | CB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos have found a truly elite shutdown corner, and he's only 22 years old. It's no wonder current and former players alike cannot stop raving about the play of the Broncos' first-round pick from last year. Surtain was targeted five times and allowed zero catches, which is the most a corner has been targeted this year without relinquishing a reception, and he did so with some great pass break-ups and eliminated a part of the Niners' offense. Dud: Jerry Jeudy | WR Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The former first-round pick was coming off an injury, so we can't be too critical here. Jeudy made several chain-moving plays and had an opportunity for a deep touchdown that was finger-tipped away that could have completely changed the game. Jeudy will bounce back moving forward, but some pressure must be taken off Courtland Sutton soon. Stud(s): Bradley Chubb & Randy Gregory | OLB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports There were many question marks entering the season about how good Chubb and Gregory can be, and so far this season, they have delivered. The duo only combined for two sacks in this game but caused problems all night, had several outstanding run stuffs, and made big plays in big moments. This will be an exciting duo all season, and hopefully for many more. Dud: Cam Fleming | RT Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Stud: Ejiro Evero | DC You can't coach a game much better than the Broncos' new defensive coordinator did in this game. Evero has been incredible this season, allowing only 36 points through three games, and just six points in the second half. Evero is beginning to put together a resume that could land him head-coaching interviews much sooner than we may have thought going into this season. Nathaniel Hackett hit it out of the park with this hire.

It's hard for any tackle to go against Nick Bosa and that Niners' defensive front, but Fleming struggled in this game, allowing pressures and committing a brutal holding penalty. With Billy Turner on the brink of a return to action, it was an unfortunate game in the case of Fleming, who is fighting for that starting role.



You can never be too critical after a win, especially in a prime-time game against a quality opponent, and this team and coaching staff deserves credit for pulling out a victory like this. With the offense taking a few more steps forward, this team will be eyeing the playoffs at the end of the season.

