Broncos’ Marquee AFC Showdown Named One of NFL’s Top-10 Games of 2025
Now that the NFL draft is behind us, the next big event on the football calendar to watch out for is the increasingly regular-season schedule release on May 14. We know which opponents the Denver Broncos will face this coming season, including which will be at home (nine games) and which will be on the road.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra boiled down the league's 2025 schedule to 10 blockbuster matchups to whet the appetite. Patra listed the Broncos' road tilt at the Houston Texans at No. 8 in his top-10 games to anticipate in 2025 — more proof that head coach Sean Payton has the franchise dining at the adult table once again.
"Perhaps I'm taking my personal preference to the next level by shoehorning in two teams I'm intrigued by entering the season. I love what the Broncos did this offseason, bolstering an already underrated defense and giving Sean Payton more toys to play with on offense. Second-round pick RJ Harvey should soar in Payton's scheme," Patra wrote. "I'm equally interested in how the changes in Houston pan out with a completely overhauled offensive line, two Iowa State Cyclone rookie receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel), and a new OC in Nick Caley. Will C.J. Stroud shake off the Year 2 doldrums? Styles make fights, and I can't wait to see DeMeco Ryans' physical defense take on Payton's dice-you-up offense."
Patra went way beyond emblazoning the Nix vs. Stroud head-to-head in neon lights to sell this one at No. 8. Unquestionably, the Broncos facing the Texans has more added intrigue because the coaching staffs and players on both sides are positioning themselves to enter a Super Bowl window.
Several high-profile offseason additions have thrust the Broncos into the contenders bracket, and with a little nod to the recent draft, Patra even name-checks what Harvey will bring to the offensive mix. For as good as we all expect the Denver defense to be, it's telling that Patra framed this contest more as the innovative Payton offense against DeMeco Ryans' punishing, ball-hawking defense.
Patra kind of misses a mark when he fails to mention the nastiness that crept in between the two teams the last time they met, but in general terms, his analysis hits the sweet spot. Furthermore, witnessing reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II go toe-to-toe with Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins and Tank Dell provides a juicy subplot worth the admission price alone.
Exactly where the NFL schedule-makers opt to place this heavyweight battle in the context of the overall regular-season flow provides the final key to generating even more hype. Playoff seedings are likely to be on the line, especially if the game ends up being scheduled down the stretch. It could also be a harbinger for a potential power shift in the AFC moving forward.
In the final analysis, this Broncos-Texans contest will provide a mouth-watering spectacle for the fans to look forward to when the date gets confirmed on May 14.
