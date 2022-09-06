Report: Broncos Hold Tryout with Rookie QB Carson Strong

Between the active roster and practice squad, the Denver Broncos are housing three quarterbacks for the 2022 regular season. A fourth literally entered the building Monday — but left without a contract.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the Broncos hosted rookie QB Carson Strong on a free-agent visit. The team, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, also worked out four wide receivers, choosing to sign Vyncient Smith to the taxi squad.

Many a draftnik will recall Strong, the Nevada product who went undrafted this past spring despite a decorated collegiate career that ended with consecutive Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors. In all, he completed 68.1% of his passes for 9,379 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions across 30 starts.

Strong, 23, fits the bill at the position, standing 6-foot-3 and bearing 9 1/8-inch hands. One pre-draft scouting profile compared him to former NFL star Drew Bledsoe. However, there are significant worries over a knee injury that dates back to high school, which might limit his longevity as a pro.

Hence, Strong settled for an undrafted deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who waived him on Aug. 30.

"'Touch-or-torch' pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions," noted NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field. Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he's likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada's Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and "killer instinct." He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting."

Until further notice, the Broncos appear set to enter Week 1 with starting QB Russell Wilson, backup Brett Rypien, and practice-squadder Josh Johnson.

