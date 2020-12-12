SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Unveil Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Panthers: Three Ruled Out

Chad Jensen

In a battle of 4-8 teams, the Denver Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Broncos are hoping to stave off a fourth-straight losing season but in order to do that, this team will have to win out. 

The Panthers are the most favorable matchup left on the schedule for Denver. However, the Panthers aren't exactly push-overs and the Broncos will have to play a complementary and efficient brand of football. 

On Saturday, the Broncos unveiled their final injury report for Week 14 which revealed that three players have been ruled out. 

Injury Report

Takeaways

The stinger here is the loss of starting right guard Graham Glasgow. The assumption is that Austin Schlottmann will step in at right guard but there's also the possibility of Elijah Wilkinson, who was activated off injured reserve recently, could get the nod. 

It's too bad to see Tyrie Cleveland be ruled out with the illness he's battling because he's been a revelation as a kick returner. Trey Marshall being listed out again would be a much stiffer blow if the Broncos hadn't recently re-signed Will Parks. 

It's good to see that running back Phillip Lindsay has been a full participant in practice each day this week, especially after last week's performance in Kansas City in which he was clearly hobbled by that knee and lacking the burst. Jerry Jeudy was limited on Wednesday but has been a full-go the last two days, so all signs point to him getting fed a healthy dose of targets in Carolina. 

Drew Lock popped up on the injury report with a new injury this week. Vic Fangio explained the Lock injury on Friday and while it's something to monitor, it doesn't seem to be severe. 

Panthers

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is doubtful to play, which is a huge break for the Broncos. Ruled out is offensive guard Dennis Daley. 

Keep an eye on cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas, both of whom are nicked up and dealing with nagging injuries. Unsurprisingly, with three-quarters of the season in the books, the Panthers are pretty dinged up. 

Welcome to the Broncos' world. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

