The Denver Broncos have gotten healthier since their last game on October 1. But Denver isn't quite back to full strength.

The good news? Drew Lock is back, though he's listed as 'questionable' on the final injury report. The Broncos aren't about to announce to Bill Belichick if they don't have to that Lock will be playing.

Lock was a full participant in practice all week long and suffered no setbacks with that throwing shoulder.

“No setbacks," head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday. "We just need to have a final conversation tonight about where he’s at. That’s basically it.”

So the Broncos' coaches will have one last meeting to deliberate on Lock's fate for Week 6. But, the verdict is all but in. Lock is going to play.

Meanwhile, here's the full injury report for the Broncos and New England Patriots.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Takeaways

Officially listed as out are starting rush linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and rookie second-round wideout KJ Hamler. It'll take a village once again for the Broncos to manufacture some pressure on the opposing quarterback but if Bradley Chubb's last performance was any indication of his trajectory, this pass rush should be more consistent.

Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable after being sent home from Friday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. His availability for Week 6 is now somewhat up in the air. Fortunately, Phillip Lindsay has been a full-go in each of the last six practices and will play on Sunday.

Big nose tackle Mike Purcell is still nursing that knee so hopefully, there are no setbacks between now and Friday. If the Broncos are going to stonewall New England's prolific ground attack, they'll need their anchor at the point.

The last big question, really, is tight end Noah Fant. Listed as questionable, Coach Fangio did not offer further insight on Fant on Friday, but said that the No. 1 tight end is truly "50-50" for Week 6 the day before.

Patriots

New England listed four players as questionable for Week 6 — wideout Julian Edelman, defensive lineman Adam Butler, and offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Isaiah Wynn. Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore came off the COVID-19 reserve list and returned to practice this week.

They're playing. The NFL gets the more marque matchup of Lock vs. Newton, which is a vast improvement over Rypien vs. Hoyer or Rypien vs. Stidham.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.