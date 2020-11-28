SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Unveil Final Week 12 Injury Report: 4 Starters Questionable

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos canceled their Friday practice due to a COVID-19 outbreak that saw two players and two staffers test positive for the virus over a 24-hour period. Although there was no practice, per se, the Broncos were still required to release a final injury report for Week 12's home bout vs. the New Orleans Saints. 

But keep in mind, the following practice participation for Friday are educated guesses by team medical staff. In other words, they're based on how the team would have expected these injured players to participate had practice taken place. 

Injury Report

Takeaways

Six players listed as questionable for Sunday with four of them being starters. What to note, in terms of concern over availability come game-time, are the questionable payers listed as 'limited' on Friday (even though there was no practice). 

That would include the starting right side of the Broncos' offensive line — guard Graham Glasgow and tackle Demar Dotson — as well as wideout Jerry Jeudy. Linebacker Joe Jones and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams were also expected to be limited on Friday. Why does that matter?

The surest way to divine whether Vic Fangio is likely to sign off on a 'questionable' player suiting up on Sunday is whether they practiced in full on Friday. Those four players are worth keeping an eye on, and they're all four starters. 

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is listed as questionable but was classified as a 'full' participant for Friday's practice. That's a positive harbinger for Sunday. 

Backup safety Trey Marshall has been ruled out with a shin injury. His absence will be felt the most on special teams coverage. 

Keep in mind, this injury report does not list the three players who've been affected by COVID-19. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris has vanquished the bug and is off COVID-19 protocol but after being sick and relatively inactive for nearly a month, getting his football conditioning back is expected to take more time. 

Meanwhile, quarterback Jeff Driskel and wideout/returner Diontae Spencer have gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which gives the Broncos' two additional gameday elevation options as a prerogative. 

Saints

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion) and running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) have been ruled out. Outside of Drew Brees being placed on injured reserve with his brutal rib injuries, the Saints are relatively healthy compared to the Broncos. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

