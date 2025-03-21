Broncos Linked to Disgruntled Steelers WR in Trade Proposition
The Denver Broncos have had a strong offseason so far, upgrading at linebacker and safety to help take the defense to the next level. Offensively, the Broncos added a play-making tight end and a blocking receiver, who also is an exceptional gunner on special teams.
However, there is still room for more improvement. While all the focus is on a running back to finish bolstering the offense, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has a different idea, urging the Broncos to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
“The Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf via trade and subsequently extended the former Seattle Seahawks receiver with a massive deal worth over $30 million annually," Cameron wrote. "Given the unlikelihood of Pittsburgh allocating even more money at the position – with looming extension talks for T.J. Watt on the horizon – the probability of a Pickens trade is high. Metcalf and Pickens largely share similar skill sets as downfield threats that can win at the catch point, and with the latter’s contract set to expire after this season, teams will be interested.”
Sean Payton has revealed the Broncos' internal view of the wide receiver position and how they don’t see it as a need. The Broncos are also already readying for a contract dispute with Courtland Sutton.
Why would Denver add Pickens, who's in the final year of his deal? Sure, Pickens is younger, but he has a long reported history of being a headache for coaches, including being late for practices and team meetings, which was a theme as recently as last season.
Pickens is a tall and long receiver who has over 2,800 receiving yards in his career, with 900 of them coming in the 2024 season. He has plenty of highlight catches over his three-year career, and he would add another element to the Broncos' passing game. So, yes, Pickens would immediately upgrade the Broncos receiver room.
However, it comes back to the contract and issues that Pickens has caused. Payton has seemed unwilling to take on players who might create problems, and for good reason. Payton dealt with Michael Thomas in New Orleans, who was reported as a nuisance to the coaching staff.
Also, why would Broncos GM George Paton want to trade for a receiver and hand out a new contract? You wouldn’t make the trade without an extension coming as well.
If the Broncos did that, it would risk alienating Sutton, who wants a new contract. Denver could still work something out, but it likely wouldn't be the best use of team resources. Why risk anything with Sutton, Bo Nix’s favorite target last season and close friend?
While trading for a receiver makes some sense, the player in this trade proposal doesn’t. It would come with a lot more risk than many other receivers Denver could trade for if they were available, and it's doubtful that Pickens is even available.
All in all, trading for Pickens makes no sense for Denver.
