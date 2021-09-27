Fangio Sounds Off on Broncos' Red-Zone Woes

The head coach addressed the elephant in the room following Denver's 26-0 win over the Jets.

The Denver Broncos entered Week 3 among the NFL's worst red-zone offenses. Against an ostensibly juicy opponent like the winless New York Jets, hopes were high that the Broncos would turn the ship around and start punching it in at a higher percentage inside the 20-yard line.

Alas, that didn't happen. The Broncos demolished the Jets, shutting them out 26-0 but the red-zone woes were not cured.

Denver went 2-of-5 in the red zone and a big reason for that paltry 40% conversion rate was the goal-line fumble of rookie running back Javonte Williams, who also scored his first NFL touchdown earlier in the game, accounting for one of the team's two scores inside the 20.

Overall, it seems a lack of execution is what's plaguing Teddy Bridgewater and company in the red zone. But head coach Vic Fangio isn't worried.

“Yeah, that’s concerning, and it’s frustrating," Fangio said post-game. "It pisses you off when it happens, but we’ve been much better in the red zone this year overall. Obviously today we had to settle for the field goal the one time and then we fumbled one time, but I feel a lot better about our red zone offense.”

As Fangio pointed out in the same presser, the Jets field a very stingy defense and that was evident in the Broncos' lopsided victory. Denver totaled 344 yards of offense but controlled the clock to a withering 35-to-24-minute degree.

You know what, though? Good NFL teams find a way to win, even when it's not perfectly pretty or even when it's ugly.

“You know, it’s early to tell with today’s game, but of course I think we left some points on the board on the field in the red zone," Bridgewater said Sunday evening. "But for the most part, man, the thing I love about this team is that we’re finding a way to win. A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is to win in this league, and everyone thinks sometimes that it is easy, it’s pitch and catch, block, but there is a lot that goes into it. So this team, we just keep finding a way to win."

For now, take solace in the fact that regardless of how it shakes out, the Bridgewater-led Broncos are finding a way to win when the chips are down. That's a massive improvement in this team post-Super Bowl 50.

