Broncos Cut Defensive Back Before OTA Practice

The Denver Broncos needed to make room on the offseason roster for new linebacker Peter Kalambayi. They did so by waiving defensive back Chris Cooper, the team announced Monday.

Cooper initially joined the Broncos last October, signing to the practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game but re-upped with the club in January on a reserve/futures deal.

Listed as a safety, Cooper entered the NFL as a 2018 undrafted free agent. He had bounced around from taxi squads in Indianapolis to Kansas City to Cincinnati to Atlanta — where he spent time on the active roster — before finally landing in Denver.

The Broncos had no need for Cooper's services after remodeling its secondary this offseason, importing cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and first-round rookie Patrick Surtain II. The club also prioritized the safety spots, locking down Pro Bowler Justin Simmons, retaining fellow starter Kareem Jackson, and adding playmaking rookies Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson.

The talent level is high.

The expectations, higher.

"You see the depth. We have all of the guys and we have all of the pieces to have the best secondary in the league," CB Bryce Callahan said on June 1. "It's up to us to execute the calls and just prove what everybody else is thinking.”

