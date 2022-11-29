After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August.

Dressing for three games this season with the Broncos, Ozibgo carried the ball once in Week 5 for two yards and received a total of two snaps. In Week 12's brutal loss in Carolina, he received four snaps on offense, and while he didn't carry the ball, he did catch one for three yards. He was also penalized on special teams, though it was declined.

The Broncos' new lead back is Latavius Murray, who posted a season-high 92 rushing yards in Week 12. It was an encouraging development in the immediate wake of the Broncos moving on from Melvin Gordon.

Broncos Country finally got to see Marlon Mack in action, though he only carried the ball twice in Carolina for seven yards. He also caught a pass for five yards.

The Broncos finished Sunday's game with a paltry 246 total yards, 121 of which were rushing. The offense seems to be broken and remains the worst scoring unit in the NFL since 2000, averaging 14.3 points per game.

The Broncos could re-sign Ozigbo to the practice squad, or perhaps the team has designs on elevating Tyreik McAllister on game day. The running back rotation has been eroded since Javonte Williams went down with a brutal knee injury in Week 4.

The only saving grace has been Murray's reliability. We'll see how much Mack factors into things moving forward.

But let's be real; the Broncos don't have a running back problem. They have a quarterback and coaching problem, and until those issues get corrected, the offensive depredations will persist.

