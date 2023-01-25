Sean Payton Not Sufficiently Drawn to Broncos' Walmart Money

The Denver Broncos' commitment to landing Sean Payton in the Mile High City is turning into a delicate balancing act. If the Broncos are too eager too early, they might end up paying through the nose for the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner is heading into uncharted waters, certainly in terms of NFL head-coaching contracts, but he's well-versed in high-level corporate maneuvering. Payton is playing his end of the deal rather actively, even if it's hidden by smokescreens laid down by his FOX Sports colleague Colin Cowherd.

Speculation has ramped up over the last 24 hours that Payton might have flip-flopped on working with quarterback Russell Wilson, especially in the Patrick Mahomes-dominated AFC West.

Outside influence was always going to affect the Broncos' strategy, so being able to pivot in a different direction is key. Getting ahead of other teams looking for a new head coach means the clock is always ticking on the Broncos' search.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn initially was only receiving serious looks from the Broncos, but that's now changed significantly. Suddenly, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach will go out to the desert for a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals. If new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort wants to make a positive early impression, closing a deal with Quinn would do the trick.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is another name that has been gaining heavy traction with the Broncos in recent days. Ryans added ever more gloss to his resume with a playoff win over Quinn's Cowboys this past Sunday, so we can only assume Greg Penner was similarly impressed.

Waiting for the first domino to fall is not where Broncos Country really thought the Walmart big-money search would be parked. That being said, once the first coach commits, it starts to make decisions a little less complicated.

If rumors are to be believed, certain members of the Broncos' hiring committee have talked themselves into a hung jury type of situation. A process of elimination might come as some sort of relief to the Walton/Penner ownership group, but it's imperative that the Broncos maintain control of their narrative.

The Broncos want to send a message to the rest of the league that they can aggressively close the head coach they want. While the wait goes on, wondering exactly when push will come to shove is as frustrating as it is intriguing.

If it boils down to money, there is a huge likelihood the fantastically wealthy Broncos owners will ultimately prevail, and should it be Payton they end up hiring, he's set to cash in.

