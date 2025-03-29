PFF Links an Early & Late-Round WR Fit to Broncos in the Draft
Denver Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton has been adamant that he’s happy with the team's current wide receiver corps, featuring Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. Still, recent reports suggest they’re looking to upgrade the position as Denver checked in on veterans Cooper Kupp and Stephon Diggs, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, respectively.
While the Broncos aren’t admitting they need better talent in their receiver room, the best approach might be to upgrade through the draft. Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher listed Missouri’s Luther Burden as an early-round fit and Washington State’s Kyle Williams as a late-round wide receiver fit for Denver.
"Burden had a more productive season in 2023 than in 2024, which could cause him to slide a bit in the draft, but he remains one of the premier receiving weapons in this class," Plocher wrote. "Williams is another intriguing option, offering big-play potential as a deep threat and after the catch. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception led all receivers in the draft class."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Burden fits Payton’s mold for a wideout. Burden is exceptional after the catch, making him lethal on screen passes and working from the slot. His strong hands and playmaking ability make him a very intriguing option at pick 20, but there are also some concerns.
Burden has had issues with effort and attitude, but most notably, his production was cut in half from 2023 to 2024. He would undoubtedly raise the floor of the Broncos' receiving corps, but it’s hard to see them using a first-round pick to secure him.
Williams would be a Day 3 option who brings speed and acceleration, allowing him to separate from defenders and rack up yards after the catch. Funny enough, his comparison from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein is that of Denver's Mims.
Williams is likely a developmental piece that could be solid a few years down the line, but his overlap in skill set with Mims and weak hands, which led to five drops in 2024, makes him a no-go in my eyes.
Recommended Articles
Whether the Broncos admit it publicly, they need to add more talent at wide receiver. The draft has several interesting options, including Burden and Williams. While these two aren’t perfect fits, Denver should cast a wide net and give them a look.
Come be a part of the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!