Broncos' WR Pecking Order Taking Shape After Eventful Offseason
The Denver Broncos entered the 2024 season with a skill-position group that critics ranked among the NFL's worst. Fast forward to June of 2025, and those critics were made to look quite silly, thanks to the emergence of young Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Objectively speaking, what the skeptics saw last year wasn't necessarily a dearth of talent at wide receiver, but rather an absence of proven production, outside of Courtland Sutton.
However, Nix elevated Sutton back to where he belongs as a 1,000-yard receiver, and although he was a rookie, he turned out to be the tide that raised the ships of the other wideouts around him — an encouraging harbinger that the Broncos have finally drafted a franchise quarterback.
Sutton is the clear No. 1 receiver in Denver. His bond with Nix is rock-solid, but with the offseason training program in the books, what's the 2025 pecking order looking like at wide receiver? Let's examine.
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mims' 2024 campaign started out slow, but in Week 10 at Arrowhead Stadium, Sean Payton used him as a running back to put the Kansas City Chiefs on their heels. It worked, although the Broncos came up short in a heartbreaker, and over the next couple of weeks, Mims would continue to reprise his role as a gadget running back and slot receiver.
That seemed to unlock something in the young wideout's mind, as he would become one of the Broncos' most explosive offensive weapons down the stretch. Mims finished the season with 39 receptions on 52 targets for 503 yards and six touchdowns.
Mims produced back-to-back double-touchdown receiving games to finish the 2024 season, and once again garnered dual Pro Bowl/All-Pro honors as a returner. Cut to summer of 2025, and he's the No. 2 guy on the depth chart, which hints that Payton and company fully believe that Mims has turned a corner and can be counted on to continue his late-season production as a wide receiver.
Devaughn Vele
Vele defied expectations last season, and not only made the roster as a seventh-round draft pick, but became a starter. With seven starts as a rookie, Vele caught 41 of 55 passes aimed his way for 475 yards and three touchdowns. 26 of his receptions moved the chains.
At 6-foot-5, Vele's size is a prototype that Payton covets at wide receiver. However, the 2025 offseason would be critical in Vele taking the next step as an older second-year guy (27).
When the cleats finally hit the grass for OTAs, it was clear that Vele hadn't been resting on his rookie laurels. He was one of the stars of the voluntary portion of the Broncos' offseason training program.
Alas, Vele wasn't able to translate that to mandatory minicamp because he wasn't there, due to a minor leg injury that Payton said won't cost him any time when training camp rolls around. Vele projects as the third receiver, aka a starter, but he's got hot competition behind him, so getting and staying healthy will be crucial.
Troy Franklin
Franklin was a fourth-round pick last year, and he struggled with consistency. However, he's got great speed for size (6-foot-3) and the Broncos were able to utilize him here and there as a vertical threat.
Payton wants to use that element of Franklin's game even more in 2025, but the former Oregon star needs to improve his over-the-shoulder hands and ball-tracking skills. Franklin has likely spent a lot of time on it this offseason.
Payton revealed last week that Franklin has put on five pounds. How that helps Franklin remains to be seen, but he was a bit thin. If everything comes together for him this summer, he could be a break-out candidate because let's not forget that his chemistry with Nix dates back three years now.
Pat Bryant
It's hard to see exactly where the third-round rookie fits in, but make not mistake; Payton will find a place for him. Bryant is a playmaker who may not be the fastest wideout, but he plays with tremendous game speed.
Bryant's reliable hands in traffic, his physicality, and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage are traits that Payton coveted in the draft. And there will be a place for Bryant in this offense.
How he fits remains to be seen, but Bryant will see the field as a rookie. If Vele or Franklin slip up, or get injured, Bryant will be ready to fill the breach.
Trent Sherfield
The Broncos signed Sherfield to help replace the special teams production lost by Tremon Smith's defection to Houston. Sherfield will be a gunner on punt coverage and a co-returner alongside Mims on kickoffs.
But how will Sherfield fit on offense? Smith was a cornerback who never saw the field at his position. Is Sherfield doomed to the same fate?
I doubt it. Remember, Payton loves receivers who check in north of 6-feet tall and Sherfield stands at 6-foot-1. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has totaled 86 receptions on 150 targets for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns.
Sherfield's career high was in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, where he caught 30 passes for 417 yards and two scores. In this instance, I expect Payton has a plan for his new weapon, even if it's not as a starter.
