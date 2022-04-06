The bread crumbs on this pre-draft trail have led the Broncos to this linebacker now twice.

The Denver Broncos' pre-draft due diligence is underway with GM George Paton having recently hosted East Carolina cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian among other prospects. Perhaps on par with the team's need at slot cornerback is the desire to discover a true three-down linebacker..

Paton has been proactive this offseason by adding ex-Philadelphia Eagles special teams ace Alex Singleton to solidify the linebacker corps and re-signed veteran Josey Jewell to a two-year contract. After establishing a solid base, Paton could remain in the market for a linebacker that can hold up in pass coverage and that could come in the shape of Colorado native and do-it-all Wyoming tackling machine Chad Muma.

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Muma will meet with the Broncos next week. Denver had a strong show of force at Wyoming's pro day last week to get an up-close look at Muma, so Paton might have liked what he saw in person in Laramie.

The Broncos will inevitably touch on the fact that Muma was diagnosed as being diabetic at the age of 13. It’s a condition the linebacker diligently manages and has shown considerable internal fortitude in not letting it derail his football dreams.

“As a young kid when I first got diagnosed my first thought was, 'Man, I’m not going to be able to play sports anymore or go play college football,' but I learned quickly that’s not the case at all, and I never really had a doctor say I couldn’t do it,” Muma told media at the NFL Combine. “It’s more so being really disciplined with what you put into your body and making sure you’re staying on top of it and having a good A1C, so you’re able to go do all of these things that most people don’t have to worry about what they’re eating all the time.”

Muma’s all-round athletic ability has never been diminished by his condition and during his last year at Wyoming, he registered 142 total tackles, picked off three passes, and made two trips to the end zone. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, his ability to cover the field is helped by his 4.62 speed in the 40-yard dash, and he feels it only adds to his probability of staying on the field in most situations.

“That’s something I want to embrace, really,” Muma said of playing every down. “I think I’m trying to really showcase that in my interviews, that I’m the type of player who can be a green dot player and be on the field for all the downs and make the calls and make the checks and do everything you have to do as a green dot player.”

Muma's football character and unique skill-set could appeal greatly to Paton. The trouble is, other NFL teams that hold picks way before the Broncos may feel the same way.

That might lead to Paton rolling the dice and trading back up into early Round 2 to grab the versatile Muma in the hopes that he could help the Broncos slow down the AFC West's elite pass-catching tight ends and running backs.

